South Korea’s new leftist president pulls a fast one on Donald Trump

President Donald Trump had South Korea’s new leftist President Lee Jae-myung panicking after his Truth Social post a few hours before meeting in late August.

Here’s what Trump wrote:

"WHAT IS GOING ON IN SOUTH KOREA? Seems like a Purge or Revolution. We can’t have that and do business there. I am seeing the new President today at the White House. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!"

Trump was referring to the Lee administration’s aggressive efforts to punish former President Yoon Suk Yeol and to intimidate conservative opponents, including religious groups. A South Korean government investigative raid on the jointly operated Osan Air Base was also on Trump’s mind.

But then Trump eased up.

Later, in a good-natured joint press conference with Lee, Trump said it might have just been a "misunderstanding" or "rumor."

Maybe the $350 billion in South Korean investment into the U.S. and buying another $100 billion of U.S. energy loosely agreed to in July had something to do with it.

But Trump squandered a golden opportunity to bolster the pro-U.S. constituency in South Korea and to put Lee on notice.

Lee probably couldn’t believe his good fortune. He had avoided the Zelenskyy treatment — a dressing down in the White House — and could go home saying the Americans approved of him and his administration. And this despite allegations of election fraud and Lee’s heavy-handed treatment of opponents — and the apparent pro-North Korea, pro-China and anti-American leanings of Lee and certain of his officials.

Lee could even quietly claim he tamed Donald Trump.

Has he reciprocated Trump’s restraint?

Hardly.

He’s stepped on the gas — and doesn’t seem to care if Washington notices.

Lee is still targeting religious organizations and arresting pro-conservative religious leaders.

He continues to imprison the former president under harsh conditions, and has arrested and imprisoned Yoon’s wife.

He’s harassing opposition parties — including police intimidation of citizens, especially those promoting electoral integrity.

And as for the U.S.-South Korea military alliance that Lee said was so important shortly after taking office — Lee recently posted on social media:

"What is important is to reject the submissive mindset that national self-reliant defense is impossible without foreign troops."

In other words … South Korea would be better off without U.S. troops around.

Lee had to know how it would be interpreted. Not least since he’s already on record calling American forces "an occupation force."

And his administration cracks down on anti-China protests while allowing anti-U.S. protesters to deface pictures of Trump while protesting in front of the American Embassy.

Lee has also just backpedaled on the promise to invest $350 billion in the U.S. – saying it will wreck the South Korean economy.

Why did the Trump administration back off instead calling out Lee’s anti-democratic behavior?

Maybe lobbyists got to somebody close to Trump? Maybe he was following U.S. Embassy Seoul or State Department advice?

U.S. Embassy Seoul does sometimes act as if ROK leftists are the preferred South Korean administration.

And the State Department usually wants to deal with the government in power — and try to ride out any rough patches.

In South Korea’s case, it’s thought the fundamental relationship is solid — forged in blood of the Korean War. And any leftists are just a noisy minority posing little danger.

And anyway, if Lee crosses some ill-defined line, Washington will act.

The problem is, Washington never does.

There’s always a reason not to act. Too busy with other things, it’s provocative and will just make things worse.

With South Korea, there’s too much focus on the military-to-military ties and the bilateral economic relationship. These are strong. But that doesn’t matter much as hardcore radicals are trying to undercut the relationship and seize total power and shift South Korea away from the U.S. and toward China and North Korea.

Most Koreans don’t want this, but ruthless radicals have moved a democratic, pro-U.S. country where most people don’t want to go.

Recall Venezuela. Once democratic and America’s strongest ally in Latin America, but now a dictatorship and America’s biggest enemy.

Clearer thinking is called for in the White House when it comes to South Korea.

It appears Lee Jae-myung pulled a fast one on President Trump in the White House last month — and perhaps figures he can do it again.

If he gets away with it, others will think they can too.