SO. CAROLINA LT GOV EVETTE: I will follow Trump's lead to protect our state with the 'Palmetto Pen'

For far too long, career politicians in Washington and radical activists across our country have put the rights of violent, illegal immigrants over the safety of law-abiding Americans. That ends here. That ends now.

As South Carolina's next governor, I will do everything in my power to protect our families and businesses. That's why I'm proposing Palmetto Penitentiary (i.e., Palmetto Pen) — a highly secure, isolated prison facility to detain violent, illegal immigrants who break our laws, threaten our communities, and disrespect our borders.

Consider this South Carolina's version of Alligator Alcatraz. It will send a clear message that our state is NOT and never will be a sanctuary for illegal immigrants.

South Carolina is a state of law and order. We stand by our law enforcement and protect our families, which is exactly why over the last six years, I've worked closely with Gov. Henry McMaster to ban sanctuary cities.

When President Joe Biden opened the floodgates at the border, and every state became a border state, Gov. McMaster and I didn't hesitate to take action while the Biden administration sat on their hands. We fought back. We empowered law enforcement, and we upheld the law. We ensured that not one square inch of South Carolina was a haven for illegal immigrants.

And now, with President Donald Trump back in the White House, we have a president who is putting America first again. He's securing the border, building the wall, and enforcing the law. And as governor, I will work hand-in-hand with President Trump, ICE, and our local and state law enforcement to lock up and deport every illegal alien in our state.

Palmetto Pen will be built right here in South Carolina, far away from neighborhoods, churches, and schools. It will be fortified, secure, and reserved only for violent illegal immigrants.

Palmetto Pen will give law enforcement the tools they need to detain and hold these violent criminals safely. It will ease the burden on our local and state jails. It will act as a powerful deterrent. And most importantly, it will save lives.

South Carolina has some promising sites for Palmetto Pen, like former correctional facilities that are no longer in use. The goal is simple: keep violent illegal immigrants far away from our families, and do it without making South Carolina taxpayers take the bill. That’s why we’ll be working closely with President Trump, following his example, to get this done.

The bottom line is this: the days of catch-and-release are over. No more hand-wringing from career politicians in Columbia or Washington.

We’re following Trump’s lead. We’re using common sense because this is what South Carolinians deserve.