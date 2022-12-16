Sinema's slam dunk against Dems, confronting cancel culture the Christian way and more Fox News Opinion
Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more
Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
TUCKER CARLSON – Yes, the CIA was involved in JFK's assassination… Continue reading…
NO, JOE, INFLATION'S NOT GREAT – Why no one should rejoice over Biden's still-awful inflation numbers… Continue reading…
SEN. MARCO RUBIO – Our horrific border crisis demands that we keep Title 42's powers in place. Here's how we do it… Continue reading…
SINEMA'S SLAM DUNK – Arizona independent says what Democrats are afraid to say… Continue reading…
GREG GUTFELD – What the hell is up with a trans high-school shop teacher in Canada with giant inflatable boobs?… Continue reading…
CONFRONTING CANCEL CULTURE – My Christian group was denied service at a restaurant. But we didn’t weaponize the government over this offense. Here's what we did instead… Continue reading…
WATCH: KELLYANNE CONWAY -- Voters will make Biden eat his bad policies come 2024… See video
5 REASONS WHY – These are the top 5 reasons why America must support Ukraine and help it defeat Russia… Continue reading…
SEN. DICK DURBIN – Let’s set the record straight on our credit card act. It is designed to rein in $77 billion in fees we all pay… Continue reading…
VIDEO OF THE DAY – Laura Ingraham takes a look at potential 2024 Democratic presidential candidates and highlights the party's 'accomplishment' list under President Biden... Watch now...
ROYAL DRAMA – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle risk becoming most hated royal couple… Continue reading…
RAYMOND ARROYO – Why so much of our wisdom about the Wise Men of the Christmas story is actually incorrect… Continue reading…
WATCH: NED RYUN – Political power is Democrats' religion… See video…
CHRISTMAS TIME IS HERE – A Christmas prayer for our nation… Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – The Ghost of Hunter Biden's Past Check out all of our political cartoons...