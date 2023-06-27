Expand / Collapse search
Shocking school scores, the greatest fighter jet of all time, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sean Hannity: These are shocking allegations Video

Sean Hannity: These are shocking allegations

 Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to the Hunter Biden investigation and calls out politicization of law enforcement on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host reacts to the Hunter Biden investigation and calls out politicization of law enforcement. Continue reading…

MADE THE GRADE – What the shocking Nation’s Report Card scores reveal about Catholic schools. Continue reading…

NOTHING TO SEE HERE – Democrats ignore alleged Biden corruption. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – RFK Jr. is questioning Democratic orthodoxy. Continue reading…

POT PRESSURE – NCAA endangers student athletes with terrible message on drugs. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Biden sucks up to Joe Manchin. Continue watching…

Seen & Unseen: Biden sucks up to Joe Manchin Video

TRASHED – Crime, homelessness and drugs devastate San Francisco businesses thanks to radical left. Continue reading…

CHINA'S CUBA GAMBIT – What China is doing in Cuba is a big threat to all of us. Continue reading…

GOAT – F-16 is the greatest fighter jet of all time and we have the receipts. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

06.27.23

This article was written by Fox News staff.