SEN CHUCK GRASSLEY: How Senate Republicans are restoring the rule of law and securing border for years to come

America is at a crossroads.

During the Biden-Harris administration, over 10 million illegal immigrants – including violent criminals and potential terrorists – poured over our nation’s border. After four years of chaos, Americans overwhelmingly elected President Donald Trump, who campaigned on a platform of securing the border, removing dangerous criminals and restoring law and order.

Trump is standing on that platform and Senate Republicans are supporting him every step of the way.

In Trump’s first 100 days, illegal border encounters plummeted by 95%, illegal immigrant "gotaways" fell 99% and violent criminals and suspected terrorists were quickly removed from the country.

During those same 100 days, Democrats fought to keep criminals in the country and took taxpayer-funded trips to El Salvador to defend an illegal immigrant who’s facing charges of human trafficking, gang-related killing and domestic abuse.

In the past week, thousands of rioters have taken to the streets of Los Angeles to violently protest ICE officers who are simply enforcing federal immigration law, as well as court-ordered search warrants. Rioters have lit cars on fire, looted mom-and-pop shops and attacked police officers with concrete slabs and Molotov cocktails. Yet Democrats insist the mob’s actions are "peaceful."

The nation is keenly aware of what happens when law enforcement is slow to respond to violent protests. During the Los Angeles riots of 1992, 63 people died, thousands were injured and the violence only stopped after the National Guard arrived. Thankfully, Trump isn’t repeating the mistakes of the past. His quick decision to mobilize the National Guard protected innocent lives and valuable property.

Hardworking and decent Americans know it’s wrong to attack law enforcement officers, rob small businesses and break the law.

While Democrat allies riot in the streets, Republicans are standing up for what’s right.

Today, as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I released legislative text for my committee’s section of the "One Big Beautiful Bill." The Judiciary Committee’s provisions provide historic investments to strengthen our nation’s border security and immigration system, support local law enforcement and protect American families from violence like we've seen in Los Angeles.

It significantly boosts funding for local law enforcement and immigration agencies that were overwhelmed by the Biden-Harris administration’s open border. The Department of Homeland Security will receive funding to hire more staff and enhance migrant screening and vetting processes, including background checks. It will also allow for the expedited removal of criminal illegal aliens and coordination with state and local governments to root out cartels and gangs.

The costs of the judiciary section are offset by immigration application fees, which inject accountability into the immigration system. The Judiciary Committee’s bill also preserves humanitarian protections by including fee exemptions for certain emergency or humanitarian purposes, and it makes fees paid by sponsors of migrant children 100% reimbursable, so long as the child safely appears in court as the law intends.

When the Biden-Harris administration turned its back on border security, patriotic states stepped up to protect American communities. The Senate Judiciary Committee is giving these states the thanks they deserve by implementing the Bridging Immigration-related Deficits Experienced Nationwide (BIDEN) Reimbursement Fund.

The BIDEN Reimbursement Fund will help states recoup the dollars they spent investigating, locating, apprehending and temporarily detaining criminal illegal aliens. It also helps cover the costs inflicted on local courts for prosecuting crimes committed by illegal aliens, like drug and human trafficking.

American taxpayers spent billions covering for Biden’s border breakdown. It’s time they were compensated for their losses.

Despite Democrat efforts to defund the police, Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans are unwavering in our support for local, state and federal law enforcement. That’s why our legislation expands resources for these brave men and women in blue.

Finally, the Senate Judiciary Committee is advancing solutions in the "One Big Beautiful Bill" to restore the constitutional role of the federal judiciary and ensure courts follow current law when handing down decisions. Our bill will provide funding to the Department of Justice to hire additional attorneys focused on challenging universal injunctions and require courts to track the frequency of universal injunctions.

It will also establish judicial training programs on universal injunctions’ lack of constitutionality and enforce the existing, lawful requirement that courts impose a bond upfront when attempting to hit the government with a preliminary injunction or temporary restraining order that results in costs and damages ultimately sustained by American taxpayers.

The rule of law matters, and Republicans are committed to enforcing it. I look forward to helping turn this legislation into law and deliver on President Trump’s promise of a secure border for years to come.