Sen. Chuck Grassley: We can find areas of consensus when it comes to health care. Here's proof
Sen. Chuck Grassley: Dems’ health care, Green New Deal promises riddled with poison pills that would harm us
Sen. Chuck Grassley, Rep. Mike Kelly: Taxpayer First Act is a bipartisan achievement that deserves more attention
Today’s political environment rarely lends itself to bipartisanship and cooperation. So when congressional leaders from both sides of the aisle come together to deliver a legislative victory for Americans, it needs to be reported fairly and honestly. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always happen. Sadly, this week’s reporting on the Taxpayer First Act is one example.