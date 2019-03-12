Sean Hannity: Don’t believe Pelosi – she's House Speaker in name only. Ocasio-Cortez is Dems' real leader

The sad state of this Democratic Party is also a dangerous state. We start with the Speaker of the House in name only, Nancy Pelosi. In an interview with The Washington Post, Pelosi said impeaching President Trump is just not worth it because the process is too divisive.

Here's my message: Do not ever believe a single word she says. Pelosi now presides over what is the most radical extreme group of socialist Democrats that have ever existed. That includes socialist members of Congress that we know want to get rid of oil and gas, the lifeblood of our economy. All gas-powered cars, cows and planes in the next 10 years and tell everybody it's free. Everything's free, whether you're willing or unwilling to work.

The person that's really leading the Democratic Party, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., doesn't think Trump's impeachment is off the table. I believe her more than Pelosi. Pelosi is utterly controlled by these new radicals. And she knows her power is in jeopardy every day. She will go with their every whim.

And I have a message for those that think, oh, socialism is so cool, everything's free. Well, Democratic genius Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, over the weekend, she took a plane. You know, we're not supposed to have those in 10 or 12 years -- well, the world's going to end in 12 years, where she offered her expertise on a variety of issues at the South by Southwest Festival, it's a liberal festival.

Naturally, she found time to bash capitalism and America in the process. Here’s what she said:

"Capitalism isn't -- to me, it's an ideology of capital. It puts capital, the most important thing is the concentration of capital and it means that we seek and prioritize profit and the accumulation of money above all else and we seek it at any human and environmental cost. That is what that means. And to me, that ideology is not sustainable and cannot be redeemed."

Yes, an irredeemable system that has lifted more people out of poverty than any other system in the history of mankind on earth, an economic system that has drastically improved the quality of life for hundreds and hundreds of millions of Americans over time, billions of others trying to duplicate our system around the world. But Ocasio-Cortez, she wants to trade it in for a socialist system, like, what, Venezuela? North Korea? Cuba? The former Soviet Union?

And that's not all. Ocasio-Cortez also went onto suggest that the United States, it's pretty unbelievable, is we're basically a garbage country:

“We've strayed so far away from what has really made us powerful and just and good and equitable and productive. And so, I think all of these things sound radical compared to where we are, but where we are is not a good thing. And this idea of like 10 percent better from garbage is -- shouldn't be what we settle for.”

In reality, the only things 10 percent better than garbage in this country are some of these ridiculous ideas. And the sad and scary part is, these beliefs are shared by, what, 2020 presidential candidates, over a hundred Democrats now.

And like any far-left extremist, the lawmakers use would not be complete without everyone thinking everyone pretty much is a racist. And during her remarks, she called FDR's New Deal racist, even suggesting Ronald Reagan is a racist:

“A perfect example of how special interests and the powerful have pitted what working-class Americans against brown and black working-class Americans in order to just screw over all working-class Americans is Reaganism," she said. "In the '80s when he started talking about welfare queens. Because this one specific group of people that you were already kind of subconsciously prime to resent, you give them a different reason that's not explicit racism, but still rooted in a racist caricature."

Let's recap. Ocasio Cortez, one of the new radical extremist, socialist Democrats enlightening the crowd at the South by Southwest festival by calling Reagan a racist, FDR a racist, and suggesting the United States is based on a garbage system. And she wants you, the American people, to hand over the keys to your private businesses, your private property. She wants government control of the means of production.

Literally, she wants state control of all health care. How did ObamaCare work out? And all energy? We're going to be -- no oil or gas in 10years. Good luck. And she wants to tell every business how to operate. Oh, boy.

And according to her, her government knows best. Not you, not we, not the American people. Not the people who risk, reward, incentive, and create goods and services that make our lives easier and better, that people want, need, and desire. She and her colleagues know better, which is a pretty disturbing concept because she actually had a business. We found out she owes nearly $1,900 in back taxes over her small defunct business that she founded in 2012.

Remember, socialism is all about do as I say, not as I do. And you're always generous with other people's money. We're all supposed to pay taxes, not them. She's just in government to reap the rewards.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue from "Hannity" on March 11, 2019.