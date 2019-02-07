Sean Hannity: Do Dems really stand with all sex accusers? Or only when charges are made against Republicans?

More shocking news for the Democratic Party and what is going on in Virginia. First, it began with Gov. Ralph Northam's support of the grotesque brutality of infanticide, when he advocated for a law where even when a baby is delivered, living on its own, that he or she would be kept comfortable, and then the mother alone would still have the right to choose to deny the needed medical care to save the human soul, the essence of innocence.

Then, the Democratic governor faced bipartisan calls to resign, but not for the cruelty and evil supportive infanticide. It was over another big controversy, a racist yearbook photo, which was featured, under his name, in his medical school yearbook. At first, Northam apologized for the photo of the Klansmen and blackface. Then Northam denied he was in the picture at all. And then, at a really bizarre press conference, he admitted to dressing up in blackface during a separate instance and almost re-enacted Michael Jackson's moonwalk before his wife, thankfully, stepped in, citing the inappropriate circumstances.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM SEAN HANNITY.

Then a short time later, Northam's soon-to-be so-called replacement, the lieutenant governor, Justin Fairfax, well, he found himself now embroiled in a massive Democratic Party scandal. This is now going up to the upper echelons of the Democrats, both locally and nationally. And earlier this week, a college professor named Vanessa Tyson came forward with serious allegations of violent sexual assault by Lt. Gov. Fairfax. This dates back to 2004, the Democratic National Convention in Boston.

In a detailed statement, Tyson claimed, "As I cried and gagged, Mr.Fairfax forced me to perform oral sex on him. I cannot believe given my obvious distress that Mr. Fairfax thought this forced sexual act was consensual. Mr. Fairfax has tried to brand me as a liar to a national audience, in service to his political ambitions, and has threatened litigation. And given his false assertions, I'm compelled to make clear what happened."

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE ENTIRE EPISODE.

NBC News reported that Fairfax, in a private meeting, responded to Tyson's allegations by saying, "F--- that b----." Now this just happened this week. And while his office denied the remarks, the lieutenant governor is calling that encounter consensual.

Where is Kamala Harris? Where is "Spartacus" Cory Booker? Where is Elizabeth Warren, who is in more trouble herself after claiming Indian heritage? Where is Kirsten Gillibrand? Do they believe this accuser? Do they stand with all survivors of sexual abuse? Or only when it's made against a Republican or a conservative? Is it just about politics, not about the cause?

Now, "Hannity," we're going to be consistent. Unlike most TV shows and hosts, we firmly believe in the process -- due process -- the presumption of innocence, the very thing that the Democratic Party always denies to any Republican or anyone that is conservative. Let's not ever forget what they did to Justice Kavanaugh. Democrats believe in guilt by accusation -- 0 trials, no juries. Just the court of public opinion. And for Democrats, accusations are disqualifiers for public office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP.

And these charges against Fairfax are beyond serious. And unlike the Kavanaugh accusations, well, in the case of Fairfax accuser, well, they actually recount a specific time, date, and location. And over the years, Tyson even confided with close friends about this incident and what happened.

So, the big question right now for the Democratic Party, is, will they demand that Lt. Gov. Fairfax resign? And where are all of those Democrats who said they believed the now-debunked accusers in the Kavanaugh case?

Where is Kamala Harris? Where is "Spartacus" Cory Booker? Where is Elizabeth Warren, who is in more trouble herself after claiming Indian heritage? Where is Kirsten Gillibrand? Do they believe this accuser? Do they stand with all survivors of sexual abuse? Or only when it's made against a Republican or a conservative? Is it just about politics, not about the cause?

We now have more trouble in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The third in line to be governor, Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring, is dealing with his own devastating scandal. On Wednesday, Herring announced that he, too, appeared in blackface in the 1980s.

That means that two-thirds of the Democratic leadership in Virginia have appeared in blackface. And get this, over the weekend, Herring called on Gov. Northam to resign over the issue. So, the question is, will he do the same?

Now, in case you are wondering, the fourth in line to be governor happens to be a Republican, the speaker of the House, and delegate, Kirk Cox. This could be very interesting.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue from "Hannity" on February 6, 2019.