Ronna McDaniel at NBC, America's debt death spiral, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Sean Hannity: The radical, far left is having a ‘very tough week’ Video

Sean Hannity: The radical, far left is having a ‘very tough week’

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses the ‘far-fetched’ and ‘convoluted’ fraud case against former President Donald Trump.

HANNITY – Fox News host discusses the ‘far-fetched’ and ‘convoluted’ fraud case against former President Donald Trump. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Ronna McDaniel was the best hire NBC could make. Continue reading…

UNCLE SAM – Uncle Sam is helping illegal immigrants more than our brave troops. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Angry, hyper-liberal women in the Bay Area are scaring off what would be their best partners. Continue reading…

'I SAW PARTS OF MY BABY' – Supreme Court must hear from abortion pill victims. Continue reading…

LAURA INGRAHAM – Fox News host gives her take on the left’s ‘palpable disappointment’ with former President Trump’s reduced New York civil fraud bond. Continue watching…

Laura: Media outraged that the legal system gives Trump any rights at all Video

JANICE DEAN – We still need a COVID reckoning about how Cuomo bungled the crisis. Continue reading…

BACK SEAT DRIVER – Biden is still trying to take your gas-powered car. Continue reading…

DEBT DEATH SPIRAL – $1 trillion reasons to act now. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

03.26.24

