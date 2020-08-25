Mike Huckabee: Republican Convention celebrates America and great Americans — Democrats held a funeral for US

Unlike the radical Democratic Party, the GOP is not embarrassed by its commonsense policy platform. The Republican National Convention that began Monday seeks to celebrate, not camouflage, the party’s vision for America.

From the opening of the convention, it became clear that the Republicans would not be playing games with the American people. There were none of the meaningless platitudes that plagued the entire Democratic National Convention, nor any of the dishonest attempts by Democrats to avoid discussing concrete policy issues that are so important for voters in this election.

The many messages at the Republican Convention were delivered in a deeply personal way, with passion. The speakers didn’t turn off the lights and brood over how dark America is. They lit the candles of gratitude for what this nation means to them, and shined forth with the beam of optimism.

TIM SCOTT SLAMS BIDEN ON RACE RECORD, SAYS DEMOCRATS WANT ‘CULTURAL REVOLUTION’

The Democrats held a funeral for America. The Republicans celebrated the life of America and the lives of those who serve and sacrifice to make America great.

“Our police need more funding, not less — for frequent psychological examination, for nonlethal restraint technology, and for more de-escalation and use of force training,” said Georgia state Rep. Vernon Jones. “These are the commonsense solutions that President Trump supports. True, sincere police reform.”

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., also spoke movingly about the real-world impacts of the Trump administration’s policies.

“President Trump built the most inclusive economy ever. Seven million jobs created pre-COVID-19, and two-thirds of them went to women, African Americans, and Hispanics,” Scott said, adding that the Trump administration and the GOP “put hard-earned tax dollars back in people’s pockets by cutting their taxes, especially for single-parent households like I grew up in, cutting single mothers’ taxes 70%.”

Joe Biden lecturing America about building a successful economy is about as ludicrous as Wyle E. Coyote giving a lecture on the proper method to capture the Road Runner.

Andrew Pollack — whose daughter Meadow was among the children tragically killed by a deranged gunman at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. — described how much it meant to him when President Trump reversed the “restorative justice” policy put in place by the Obama-Biden administration, which he blames for creating dangerous situations in schools across the country.

“When President Trump rescinded Obama’s guidance on restorative justice policies, he put an end to that, and that meant the world to me,” Pollack said.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., meanwhile, highlighted President Trump’s broad-based approach to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, naming specific actions that the president has taken to save American lives.

“After President Trump saved lives by shutting down flights from China and Europe, he is now focusing the full weight of the government on a revolutionary plan to cure this virus by cutting red tape and empowering scientists to create a vaccine,” Scalise explained. “This is visionary leadership in action.”

Of course, you rarely heard anything of substance at the Democratic National Convention because the Democrats were primarily concerned with concealing their radical platform from the American people — like hiding Easter eggs in tall grass so no one would find out just how rotten those eggs were.

Former Vice President Joe Biden — the Democratic presidential nominee who won praises from liberals for making it through his convention acceptance speech without swallowing a shoe — stuck to broad promises and bland bromides stripped of any semblance of policy substance during his acceptance speech.

“That's why my economic plan is all about jobs, dignity, respect, and community,” Biden said at the Democratic convention.

But that’s about as detailed as the speech got. Biden did not bother explaining how, precisely, he plans on creating 5 million “new manufacturing and technology jobs” in the U.S., or address the fact that his promised environmental regulations would cause unprecedented economic devastation, crippling entire industries and hollowing out the middle class.

The other problem with Biden’s premise, of course, is that he has a track record of economic failure, helping to preside over the slowest recovery since World War II during the Obama-Biden administration — an economic malaise that Trump turned into record-setting prosperity before the artificial coronavirus downturn.

Biden’s ineptitude is a big part of the reason President Trump was elected in the first place. The Republican Party is going to make sure that the American people remember what a tremendous job the Trump administration has done at cleaning up Biden’s mess.

The Republican National Convention is proving to be everything that the Democratic National Convention was not. Unlike the Democratic Party, the GOP has nothing to hide from the American people.

The Republicans have laid out a commonsense vision for our country, and they are rightfully proud of an America First policy agenda that will keep this country great for many years to come.

