REP. JAMES COMER: Biden family pardons a confession to selling out America

Before he left office, President Joe Biden followed his unprecedented pardon of his son, Hunter Biden, by issuing additional preemptive pardons to family members, dating back to his time as vice president. I believe these preemptive pardons serve as a confession that the Biden family sold out the American people to enrich themselves. In fact, Biden’s own Justice Department has argued that accepting a pardon implies an admission of guilt.

When the House Oversight Committee began our investigation of Biden and his family’s alleged influence-peddling schemes, the narrative pushed by the legacy media was that the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop were disinformation. Biden claimed that his family’s business dealings were "ethical." But our investigation blew through these lies and more as we followed the money trail and conducted a forensic accounting of the Biden family "business."

During our investigation, the House Oversight Committee reviewed hundreds of pages of documents at the U.S. Department of the Treasury generated by the Bidens’ and their associates’ high-dollar transactions. These documents are filed by experts at banks when there is evidence of potential money laundering or other criminal activity. Additionally, we obtained the bank records for Hunter Biden, James Biden, their shell companies, and business associates.

Bank records don’t lie. Through these records, we identified over 20 companies that the Bidens and their associates created – most of which were created after Joe Biden became vice president of the United States. The Bidens and their associates then used these shell companies to accept payments from foreign entities and individuals. Once the payments arrived in the shell companies’ bank accounts, incremental payments were made from them to members of the Biden family. In fact, we identified 10 members of the Biden family who received these payments, some of which were sent directly to Joe Biden's home in Delaware.

Including loans that do not appear to have been paid back, the Biden family’s enrichment scheme generated over $30 million in payments to the Bidens and their associates from corrupt foreign entities and individuals in China, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, and Kazakhstan. What were they selling? I believe it was access to Joe Biden and his influence.

After we obtained the bank records, the Oversight Committee hauled in members of the Biden family and their associates for testimony. Multiple Biden family associates confirmed Joe Biden was "the brand" sold around the world and helped close the Bidens’ deals with foreign nationals.

Devon Archer, a Biden family associate, confirmed during a transcribed interview that when Joe Biden was vice president, he dined with Russian oligarch Yelena Baturina, Kazakhstani oligarch Kenes Rakishev, and Burisma’s corporate secretary Vadym Pozharsky at Café Milano in Washington, D.C.

These dinners occurred shortly before or after the foreign nationals or their affiliated entities were collectively paying Hunter Biden millions of dollars. Then-Vice President Joe Biden also met with Jonathan Li, a Chinese national who was Hunter Biden’s associate, and wrote a college letter of recommendation for his daughter. Even when presented with this evidence, President Biden continued to insist to the American people that he had never met with his son's business associates.

Rob Walker, a Biden family associate who was involved in the Bidens’ dealings with Chinese and Romanian entities, confirmed during a transcribed interview that Joe Biden met with the now-missing chairman of CEFC, Ye Jianming, as Hunter Biden and his associates received $3 million from a Chinese entity CEFC controlled.

Jason Galanis, another Biden family business associate, testified that Hunter Biden put his father on speakerphone with Yelena Baturina. Joe Biden ended the call by stating, "Ok then, you be good to my boy." A few days later, Baturina committed to a "hard order" of $10-20 million to an entity benefiting Hunter Biden.

Tony Bobulinski articulated under oath that Joe Biden was "the brand" the Bidens sold to enrich the family. Biden not only knew about his family’s dealings with a Chinese Communist Party-linked energy company, but he also enabled them and participated in them. Tony Bobulinski testified he believes Biden committed wrongdoing and continues to lie to the American people about his participation in his family’s influence-peddling schemes.

As we presented all this evidence to the American people in a transparent way, the legacy media claimed there was "no evidence" of wrongdoing by Joe Biden and his family. Biden’s pardons of his family serve as an indictment of the legacy media, which lost all credibility as it covered up Joe Biden and his family’s abuse of power, corruption, and obstruction. Following the pardons, even former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff, Bill Daley, said it "confirms that there are serious concerns about culpability."

The American people have seen through the Bidens’ lies and the legacy media’s coverup, and they know the truth: President Biden abused his public office to create a slush fund for his family. President Biden will go down as the most corrupt president in U.S. history, and our investigation will be remembered as one of the most successful ever conducted by Congress. Indeed, Joe Biden’s final act in office — pardoning his family — confirms it.