Biden's parting family pardons send a 'terrible message,' ex-Obama spox says

A former Obama spokesperson is joining a bipartisan chorus of critics calling out former President Biden for pardoning members of his family moments before leaving office.

"Joe Biden's decision to pardon his family sends a terrible message to the world," Tommy Vietor said on "Jesse Watters Primetime" Wednesday.

"I think the presidential pardon power is far too expansive. I would love to see Congress come together and pass a constitutional amendment that says you cannot pardon yourself, you can't pardon your family, you can't pardon your staff."

‘THE VIEW’ CO-HOST SLAMS BIDEN'S LAST-SECOND PREEMPTIVE PARDONS, SAYS HIS LEGACY IS TARNISHED

As the nation prepared for President Donald Trump's inauguration, President Biden pardoned his siblings just minutes before leaving office on Monday.

The pardon applies to James Biden, Sara Jones Biden, Valerie Biden Owens, John Owens and Francis Biden, the White House announced. The president argued that his family could be subject to "politically motivated investigations" after he leaves office.

Biden issued another wave of preemptive pardons earlier Monday morning, those going to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley and people associated with the House select committee investigation into January 6.

While Biden's pardons at the end of his term have proven to be some of his most controversial actions as president, particularly the pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, Vietor conceded the Democratic Party has had a "tough cycle."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Democratic Party had a tough cycle," he told host Jesse Watters. "Democrats are down bad. We need a new generation of leaders. We need to tell people who we are and what we stand for."

As Trump jolts into action after assuming office, Vietor cautioned Republicans: "Now it's put up or shut up time."

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.