Rep. Andy Biggs: Democrats seek Trump’s impeachment to grab power – He didn’t engage in impeachable conduct

House Democrats have tried to dress up the pig that is their impeachment effort against President Trump with the lipstick of a resolution putting even more power into the hands of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, both California Democrats.

But there is no specific “high crime” or “misdemeanor” committed by the president. Yet the Democrats persist, like Don Quixote, on their delusional quest. Why?

Democrats relentlessly pursue President Trump, his family, his associates, his supporters, and the people who voted for him because the president is a pro-life change agent. Democrats also seek to cover up their misdeeds in the 2016 presidential election, and ultimately, they desire total power to implement their socialist ambitions.

President Trump’s attack on the deep state threatens Democrats’ hold on bureaucratic power. Democrats are part of the establishment class that the president is trying assiduously to dismantle.

Democrats are reliant on the unions representing government workers. To a large extent, the political power of the left originates in government bureaucracy. It is how Democrats govern. If President Trump is successful in reducing the size and scope of the federal bureaucracy, the political power of Democrats will be greatly diminished.

The primary reason that Democrats have raged for impeachment is that President Trump threatens their power base.

If that power base is weakened, then the American left's top issue – abortion – is also threatened. Democratic leaders want abortion-on-demand, paid for by taxpayers, at any time.

President Trump is the most pro-life president in the history of the country protecting the innocent unborn through executive action, legislation and judicial nominations.

The left has agitated in a most uncivil way against the two Supreme Court justices and more than 150 federal judges nominated by the president. Democrats have a sense of urgency that they must remove this president before he gets to irrevocably change the court by nominating another constitutionalist, pro-life Supreme Court justice.

If President Trump gets another Supreme Court nomination, it is absurdly imaginable that we will see rioting in the streets by all those who disagree with him.

Further, Democrats and the left projected Russian interference in the presidential election of 2016 on the Trump campaign. In reality, the Hillary Clinton campaign and Democratic National Committee hired foreign agents – including a Russian-linked operative – to attack the Trump campaign. The Obama administration used the work product of these agents to illegally obtain warrants to spy on Trump and his campaign.

Had Hillary Clinton prevailed in the 2016 election, the corruption of the deep state would never have been revealed. The abuse of power under the Obama administration intelligence community has been exposed, and the Democrats are fighting President Trump as if their corruption did not exist. That’s what they always do: they project their unethical acts on their political opponents; when caught, they deny and attack.

Finally, the left is a mob of socialists who hate American pluralism and desire to undermine the principles of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution.

Saul Alinsky, a mentor of Hillary Clinton, taught his acolytes that discord and disruption weakens and intimidates a political opponent. The assault by the Democrats on President Trump and all who work for, with, or support him, is an Alinsky-style attempt to defeat the left’s political foes.

There are probably a myriad of additional reasons that Democrats have been focusing on impeachment, but none of them is because President Trump has engaged in impeachable conduct. The left is acting solely to protect and arrogate power.

