Rep. Andy Biggs: Adam Schiff is ideal lawmaker Trump-haters want to lead unfair impeachment inquiry

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., may be the perfect choice for opponents of President Trump to lead the Democrats’ inquisition against the duly elected president of the United States.

Schiff should be your choice if you want a committee chairman who will conduct a meandering examination that disregards due process, openness, transparency, fairness, truth and respect for the rules of the U.S. House of Representatives.

And Schiff is your man if you want someone who has the chops to bully fellow members of the House by threatening them with ethics charges if they reveal any substance about what is happening in secret, Soviet-style hearings – while he holds press conferences and leaks selected morsels to complicit Pravda-type, left-wing media allies.

Schiff has rare talents. He has the ability to misrepresent facts in a hearing that not only exceeds dramatic license, but poisons millions of Americans against what actually happened – while pursuing his attempt to overturn the 2016 presidential election that sent Trump to the White House.

Schiff also has the ability to tell the American people that he will follow the facts wherever they lead, while rigging the closed-door hearings he is conducting.

One beauty of a prevarication came when Schiff told the world that he and his staff had not communicated with the whistleblower who kicked off the Democratic rush toward impeachment. We later learned that not only had his team met with the whistleblower – his staff might have worked with that individual.

Schiff has the capacity to tell these kinds of whoppers without batting an eye.

If you support impeaching President Trump by using secretive hearings so that the president won’t know what is going on behind closed doors, your choice to lead the effort can be none other than Adam Schiff.

Schiff is a master at manipulating media that are complicit in running roughshod over constitutional norms requiring an accused to be able to face and confront his or her accusers. He is comfortable in denying the president’s counsel entry into his Star Chamber.

Schiff likes asking questions in a way that elucidates his preferred answer even if it is not supported by the facts. He threatens anyone who has the temerity to question his methods. Now, you have to admit, if you are hell-bent on an unjustified impeachment inquiry that violates all established precedent, Adam Schiff is a natural to lead the crusade.

Schiff keeps moving ahead, even when there is no substance to the allegations against President Trump and when they continually crumble. The California Democrat is persistent enough and creative enough to make stuff up in order to reach the objective of impeachment in the House and trigger a Senate trial of Trump on the charges against him.

Schiff’s anti-Trump hearings are driven by his combination of religious-like zeal and legerdemain seldom seen. His faith in the fantasy of a Russia-Trump campaign conspiracy remains unshaken, even though there is no evidence to support his faith in the now-disproven allegation.

Schiff still believes in the false conspiracy theory that Trump worked with the Russians to get elected, though it has been discredited by former Special Counsel Robert Mueller. That makes Schiff the perfect impeachment zealot who Trump opponents should want leading the impeachment investigation against the president.

Unfortunately for America, Schiff is the ideal person Democrats want to lead their baseless attempted coup to overthrow the elected leader of our government.

