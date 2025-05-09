Pope Leo XIV's greatest challenge, Newark needs action now, and more from Fox News Opinion

Expand / Collapse search
Sean Hannity: Americans elected someone who was not afraid to shake things up Video

Sean Hannity: Americans elected someone who was not afraid to shake things up

 Fox News host Sean Hannity unfurls President Donald Trump's deal with the United Kingdom on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host unfurls President Donald Trump's deal with the United Kingdom. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – 'REAL ID' is coming for you. Continue reading…

UNITED AIRLINES CEO – Newark Liberty Airport needs action now. Continue reading…

GOV. KATHY HOCHUL – Why New York is saving education by getting phones out of classrooms. Continue reading…

HABEMUS PAPAM – Pope Leo XIV's greatest challenge is already changing the world. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor unpacks the Yankee great's politics-free, motivational speech to graduates. Continue watching…

'Seen and Unseen': Derek Jeter delivers a 'real' commencement speech Video

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' – Green new scam could cost you $20,000. Continue reading…

DEI IS DEAD – Here's what should come next. Continue reading…

INK OVER EMAIL – Why handwritten notes still win in business. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

