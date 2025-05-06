Ink over email: Why handwritten notes still win in business

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Why is it that we still get a tiny thrill from checking the mailbox each day? Rationally, we know what’s in there: bills we don’t want, catalogs we never ordered, and that bulky Valpak stuffed with coupons we’ll never use.

But somehow, despite the noise, there’s a quiet hope we might find something meaningful. Something personal. Something real. Maybe even a long-lost penpal letter.

And every once in a while, we do.

There it is – your name, written in pen. A handwritten envelope. And inside? A genuine thank-you note. No automation. No mass email. Just ink on paper and real human appreciation. That little envelope has the power to elevate your entire day.

In a society obsessed with social media, texts, AI, speed and automation, the handwritten thank-you note has become an endangered species. But let me tell you: this lost art isn’t just a sentimental throwback – it’s a powerful tool that can accelerate your career, grow your business and make you more money.

Why I Write 5 To 10 Thank-You Notes Every Week

For over 25 years, I’ve never stopped writing handwritten thank-you notes. It’s not because I have time to kill – trust me, I don’t. It’s because I’ve seen the ROI firsthand.

When you take five minutes to write a thoughtful message that says, "I see you, I appreciate you," it sticks. It differentiates you. And in business, differentiation is everything. The whole THX thing on text just isn’t cutting it.

These aren’t generic "Congrats!" or "Well done!" scribbles. They’re sincere expressions of gratitude – direct, personal, and specific. In today’s digitally distracted world, the impact of that kind of authenticity is impossible to overstate.

We live in a 24/7, always-on environment where texts, emails and Slack messages fly by faster than most people can process. But when someone receives a handwritten note, they pause. They engage. They remember.

Want to Get Ahead? Start Here.

Let me cut to the chase: if you’re serious about building a successful career, expanding your network, or scaling your business, you need to resurrect this simple practice.

Want to nail the second interview? Want clients to remember you – and refer you? Want to create real centers of influence in your life? Want to build a reputation as someone who gets it? Then start writing thank-you notes.

Why? Because almost no one does it. Your competition is too busy – or too lazy. That means you have a wide-open opportunity to create emotional resonance where others barely make an impression.

Recently, I was on former Congresswoman Mary Bono’s podcast "Sagely Speaking." It was humbling to be on the podcast being interviewed by her, but after the podcast I took the time to write a handwritten thank you and send out a small token of my appreciation for having me on the show. These are the small things you can be doing every day to improve your career and increase your bottom line.

Leaders Say "Please" and "Thank You"

You’d be shocked how many people go through their careers expecting things from others without offering even the most basic courtesies. "Please." "Thank you." Common words, uncommon in practice.

Want to build real loyalty within your team? Start showing appreciation. Say thank you – out loud, in writing, in public. It costs nothing, and it earns everything: trust, morale, retention.

And if you’re a business owner or executive, hear this: culture starts at the top. I lead by example. Since launching my companies more than 18 years ago, I’ve made it a point to write cards every single week. Real cards, with real ink.

And the response? People – young and old – actually thank me for sending a thank-you card. That’s not strange. That’s a signal. A signal that in today’s economy, emotional intelligence is as valuable as financial intelligence.

The Hidden Profit in Paper and Ink

Here’s what nobody teaches you in business school: relationships build revenue. Appreciation drives referrals. Consistency earns loyalty.

When you write thank-you notes consistently, you strengthen your reputation, multiply your touchpoints and turn acquaintances into advocates. That translates to better job offers, warmer leads and stronger partnerships. In short – it makes you money.

Try this: commit to writing one handwritten thank-you note per day for a year. That’s 365 notes. Do it with heart. Be specific. Be real. Then sit back and watch what happens.

People will call you. They’ll refer you. They’ll think of you when opportunity arises. Because you didn’t just transact – you connected.

The Bottom Line

The handwritten thank-you note isn’t just a courtesy. It’s a career strategy. It’s a business-growth tactic. It’s a leadership move.

So, if you’re looking for the next "life hack" to level up your career or stand out in your industry, you don’t need an AI tool, a digital funnel or a viral post.

You just need a pen, some paper and five minutes a day.

Gratitude isn’t old school. It’s smart business and smart in life. And in a world where everyone’s rushing to go faster, the ones who slow down and say thank you will be the ones who go furthest.