California's green new scam could cost you $20,000

California has long fancied itself a beacon of environmental progress, a state willing to lead the charge in combating global warming.

But the reality is that this pursuit of a "green" future is coming at a staggering cost to California consumers and businesses, a cost that's becoming increasingly unsustainable.

A recent study by the Pacific Research Institute reveals the truly alarming scale of this financial burden, estimating that the green transition will cost Californians between $17,398 and $20,182 per family to fund the state's switch to alternative energy sources.

Altogether, California's green transition is projected to cost as much as $246.7 billion to build out solar panels, construct wind turbines and battery infrastructure while also shutting down nuclear plants and oil fields – a bill that will be paid by us all. These shocking figures should give every policymaker and resident pause.

The state's aggressive mandates, such as the push for 100% zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) by 2035, are a prime example of this misguided approach. While the goal of reducing emissions is commendable, Sacramento's top-down, one-size-fits-all approach ignores basic economic realities. These mandates artificially inflate the cost of transportation, placing a disproportionate burden on low- and middle-income families.

And these mandates deny the reality that electric vehicles are often more expensive to purchase than their gasoline-powered counterparts. While proponents tout potential long-term savings on fuel, those savings are quickly eroded by rising electricity costs in California.

Aside from higher costs, these mandates will also soon bring major energy shortfalls – the state will be 21.2% short of the power needed to fuel the grid each day – when the state's 100% renewable energy and electric vehicle mandates are in effect. And this doesn't include huge looming power demands for artificial intelligence, or for green appliances and HVAC mandates on homes and businesses that will take effect in the coming years.

But you don't need to be an economist to see the pain. California drivers are routinely paying some of the highest gasoline prices in the nation. These prices aren't solely driven by global market fluctuations; they're also a direct result of California's unique blend of environmental regulations, taxes, and fees. Gov. Newsom can point fingers at oil companies all he wants, but his policies play a significant role.

And it's not just gasoline. Electricity rates in California are skyrocketing. A recent report from the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst's Office confirms what many Californians already know: we pay nearly double the national average for electricity. These costs are driven by a combination of factors, including wildfire mitigation expenses and the state's very "ambitious" greenhouse gas reduction programs.

Businesses are also feeling the squeeze. The high cost of energy in California makes it more difficult for them to compete, discouraging investment and driving jobs out of the state. How can California businesses compete with those in states with far lower energy costs?

Despite these real consequences, Gov. Newsom and other policymakers seem intent on forging ahead on the same course. They tout the long-term benefits of a green economy, but they ignore the very real and immediate pain that their policies are inflicting on ordinary Californians. Families are struggling to pay their bills, small businesses are closing their doors, and the dream of homeownership is slipping further out of reach for many.

It's time for a reality check. California needs a more balanced and pragmatic approach to energy policy. We need to acknowledge the limitations of current renewable energy technologies, address the skyrocketing costs of electricity, and stop pretending that we can simply wish our way to a carbon-free future by legislative fiat.

Much as they wish, Sacramento politicians can't legislate innovation – but it should incentivize it and also embrace sensible reforms like expanding the use of low-emission and more affordable nuclear power and establishing a pro-emission reduction innovation environment.

The state's current path is unsustainable. Unless we change course, California's green dream will become an economic nightmare for millions.