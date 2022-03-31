Top 10 reasons Democrats will lose power in November

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats are doing everything possible to signal to the American people they aren't prepared to retain control of the House, the Senate and the White House. Almost every Republican I interact with is shocked how tone-deaf the Democrats have been in the face of disastrous polling. The 2022 midterms will be a choice election. Democrats continue to make the choice easier.



The lack of introspection among party leaders almost makes me think they don't want power. Here are 10 signs Democrats will lose this November:

Nancy Pelosi’s Re-election Announcement. Despite a pledge and promise to retire as speaker in 2022, Pelosi's refusal to leave the body is the gift that keeps on giving. Every House race in the country will be reminded one candidate supports Nancy Pelosi and the Republican does not. For Republicans, there is nobody better to run against.

VOTERS KNOW THAT BIDEN'S GAS HIKE IS ALL ABOUT GOING GREEN WHILE AMERICANS GO BROKE

Floating Hillary Clinton Rumors. The Biden-Harris ticket is flailing so badly, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is making waves she might run again in 2024. This puts Nancy Pelosi AND Hillary Clinton out front for the Democrats. When those two condescending extremists lead the party, Republicans do well. The Republican campaign ads write themselves.

Alienating First Responders. No national political party has thrived by demonizing first responders, especially the police. Crime is up, prosecutions are down, shootings of police officers are up, and Democrats are advocating for failed cashless bail policies. When America does not feel safe, America makes a change. Another clear choice.

COVID Fatigue. Most Americans have been vaccinated and for years wore masks. Democrats overreached for too long on unpopular mandates and shaky science. Democratic Party leaders, including governors and mayors, were regularly caught hypocritically violating their own mandates. Not a good look. And it's clear to all that President "I have a plan" Biden didn’t really have a plan.

Biden drove energy prices higher and America knows it.

No Plan to Rein in Inflation. Speaking of not having a plan, look at inflation. Initially President Biden tried to say inflation was transitory and temporary. But food is up 7%, energy is up roughly 50%, and real wages are down 1.7%. The Democrats control all levers of power as inflation is hurting every family. Americans know the Democrats’ only plan - to dramatically raise taxes and spend money - further exacerbates the "Bidenflation" problem.



Biden Owns Energy Hikes. In the first few days of taking office, President Biden shut down the Keystone pipeline and put us on a path of energy dependence on foreign powers. We were a net energy exporter, but Biden-Harris put a halt to that brief moment of peace and prosperity. Now we are beholden to unstable authoritarian nations. Gas is more than $5 per gallon in major cities. Biden drove energy prices higher and America knows it.

Border Blunder. Our national border, particularly our southern border, was becoming more secure and the novel "remain in Mexico" policy was working as a partnership with Mexico to stem the tide of illegal immigration. Immediately upon taking office, the borders opened, catch and release was reinstituted, and millions flowed over our border, including unvetted drug and human traffickers with record hauls of illegal fentanyl. It's no secret Biden's changes to the Trump policy are putting every American in danger.



Foreign Policy Failure. Russia is at war with Ukraine, China is on the verge of moving on Taiwan, Iran is closer to a nuclear weapon, and our military spent six million hours teaching our troops about the woke policies of the left. Our departure from Afghanistan was a complete catastrophe that was totally avoidable had there been competent leadership. Democrats have nothing positive to point to on foreign policy, and when the president speaks extemporaneously, staff instantly must clarify and fix the comments.

The Truth Comes Out. The real truth about the Russia hoax is coming to light, despite the lack of coverage from the traditional media. Hunter Biden continues to expose himself and his family to the corruption within the family. What surprises might yet be unearthed? The Democrats know this is a problem and Republicans will continue to remind the voters.



Candidate Quality. To win an election, you need good communicators who connect with the voters. Ronald Reagan was inspirational, Bill Clinton was one of the best, Barack Obama was effective, and Donald Trump connected with Americans like we have never seen before. But with Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Hillary Clinton and The Squad voicing the policies of the left, Republicans know this is their best opportunity yet to succeed in November.