New York Post: Why Bob Kraft’s ordeal should alarm us all

It’s hard to care when a billionaire suffers abuse at the hands of our justice system. But the case of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been a travesty, and we should all pay attention.

In February, when Kraft was arrested on charges of soliciting prostitution at the ­Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., the media coverage immediately gravitated to the alleged ­human-trafficking angle.

A few days after the arrest, Chief Assistant State Attorney Tom Bakkedahl said it was unclear how many trafficked women were employed at the spa.

RELEASE OF VIDEOS SHOWING ROBERT KRAFT AT FLORIDA DAY SPA HALTED BY JUDGE

“It could be anywhere from two to five (victims) at this stage, but I’m not positive,” he said. “Those who have been identified as potential victims are being cared for; I have been ­informed of that.”

At a press conference about the arrests, Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg said, “Modern-day slavery can happen anywhere, including in the peaceful community of Jupiter.”

