Michael Goodwin: Nancy Pelosi's strange evolution is now complete, America

Three witnesses, 11 hours of testimony and endless squabbling between Republicans and Rep. Adam Schiff, D-N.Y. That’s the bare-bones tally of the first two days of public impeachment hearings.

Along the way, patient viewers learned many things, some interesting but none decisive. So we don’t know the final score, but we do know the big loser.

America, in a landslide. Make that a mudslide.

With apologies to the late President Gerald Ford, we are in engaged in a new national nightmare as one party — and one party only — tries to remove the president of the United States. As distasteful as that is, it is even more remarkable that the impeachers still can’t honestly explain the reasons for their putsch.

The search for buzzwords proves the entire enterprise is 100% political. If impeachment were justified by facts, the right words would be obvious to the vast majority of Americans.

Pressed to describe the “high crimes and misdemeanors” visible exclusively to Donald Trump haters, Dems throw words at walls, hoping something will stick. Quid pro quo, bribery, extortion, abuse of power, obstruction and witness intimidation are all getting a tryout.

Quid pro quo, the battle anthem for six weeks, was ditched after focus groups told Dem pollsters that bribery was easier to understand than Latin. Presto — bribery it is.

Yet the week’s most important revelation was nothing said to or by the House intelligence panel. Rather, it was the completion of the strange evolution of Nancy Pelosi.

The speaker, who often sounds and acts as if she is cuckoo, has gone full coup coup.

