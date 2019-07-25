Expand / Collapse search
Michael Goodwin: Bumblin' Bob Mueller's testimony ends talk of Trump impeachment

Michael Goodwin
By Michael Goodwin | New York Post
'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace says Mueller's uncertainty during his House testimony raises questions about the degree of control he had over the Russia investigation.

Among his talents, Donald Trump has a special gift for driving his detractors so crazy that they do really stupid stuff. The decision by Democrats to force former Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify before Congress is Exhibit A.

Bumblin’ Bob was a train wreck of epic proportions. The fallout is immediate, starting with this: impeachment is no longer an option.

It had a slim chance before Wednesday’s painful slog and no chance after it.

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.