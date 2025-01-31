Media waste no time going after Melania Trump, but in the oddest way possible

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fresh from bringing us stories like "Hailey Bieber Is Reviving the Pantless Trend in 2025" and "Let a Pair of Zany Sunglasses Revive Your Winter Style," Vogue writer Hannah Jackson decided to rip into First Lady Melania Trump’s official White House portrait.

"The choice to wear a tuxedo—as opposed to a blazer or blouse—made Trump look more like a freelance magician than a public servant. It’s perhaps unsurprising that a woman who lived in a gold-encrusted penthouse, whose fame is so intertwined with a reality-television empire, would refuse to abandon theatrics—even when faced with 248 years of tradition."

The problem for Jackson is that the rest of us have eyes. Melania Trump looked incredible in her portrait. Her outfit rang business with a feminine touch. This isn’t the same woman we knew during the first Donald Trump administration. She has a look of resolve in her eyes that she didn’t before. She has seen how nasty people can be, and she’s ready to take them all on. She will look beautiful doing it.

Vogue and its staff didn’t seem to mind the collapse of 248 years of tradition during the last administration while the president pardoned his family and his staff covered up that he was mentally incapacitated. But a tuxedo jacket they simply cannot abide!

It’s not because Vogue doesn’t cover non-fashion issues either. In 2020, they had pieces sympathetic to defunding the police and in summer of 2024, they featured First Lady Jill Biden on their cover, shortly after President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate that ended his candidacy, and fawning over Jill Biden when she was getting massive criticism for celebrating his debate performance.

There’s no denying that Melania is a fashion icon, but in this populist moment she is that specifically for the people. When she wore skinny jeans and a beanie on day two of the new Trump administration, the internet exploded with joy that skinny jeans were officially back. She sets trends and Vogue can’t stand it.

Vogue’s outburst is particularly because they’ve lost so much influence. Their echo chamber conversations about fashion don’t resonate with the rest of us. Who is wearing the absurd looks on their pages? No one. But skinny jeans and a beanie we understand, and Melania’s outfits are both glamorous and accessible. Vogue hates that. The whole point of their fashion world is to leave people out. Who wants the masses wearing the wildly expensive and weird clothing they promote? They certainly don’t.

During the first Trump administration, Vogue was criticized for never putting Melania Trump, or Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, who was then in the administration, on its cover. The former model would have been a natural choice, but Vogue magazine is home of the ultimate mean girls, and they like it that way. Anyone who doesn’t agree with their liberal politics is out, of course. You have to march in lockstep, or you don’t get in the club. They wear pink on Wednesdays and no, you can’t sit with them.

But things have changed and now no one wants into their club. They’ve lost influence and they know it. It’s a different time and the people who have spent the last four years bullying others into using specific language or having just the right positions are no longer in charge.

A different Vogue writer, Christian Allaire, spent time attacking Ivanka, who is not in this administration, for her inauguration ball gown, saying "Given politicians often embed their outfits with powerful or meaningful choices—see Dr. Jill Biden’s patriotic wardrobe in shades of red, white, and blue—Trump’s wardrobe appears to be built on artifice and aesthetics instead." The most artificial and aesthetically obsessed magazine in the world should really think twice about criticizing "artifice" in others.

Things have changed in America since 2016, but Vogue hasn’t gotten the memo. Jackson added that "Melania Trump still struggles with sartorial messaging." The rest of us get her message loud and clear. Only Vogue is struggling to understand.