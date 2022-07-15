Media slams Latina politicians as Hispanics flee Democratic Party: Concha

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

Hispanics flee the Democratic Party in droves, and those in our media have some ideas why.

The poll numbers on Hispanic support keep coming in, and they are horrific for the political blue team. The president’s approval among the largest growing voting bloc in the country, now sitting in the 20s according to Quinnipiac, an unthinkable prospect for Democrats even 18 months ago.

The most notable victory came in the Texas 34th Congressional District, where Mexican-born immigrant Mayra Flores won going away against her Democratic opponent. This is the same south Texas district that Hillary Clinton won handily just six years ago.

MEDIA TAKE NOTICE AS HISPANICS DITCH DEMOCRATIC PARTY WITH ‘ONCE IN A GENERATION’ POLITICAL REALIGNMENT

And now, thanks to an incoherent border policy — if there even is a policy — allowing illegal migrants to come into the country and take jobs away from those who entered here legally, along with record-high inflation that this administration helped to create, and an educational system that has gone sideways, Hispanics, like many other voting blocs in the country, are saying enough of this.

In a related story, Congresswoman Flores is not being held up as a great immigration success story. Instead, the alleged paper of record, The New York Times, has resorted to calling her a "far-right Latina."

Flores, along with Latina Republicans Monica De La Cruz and Cassy Garcia, is also being accused of not being "the real deal" by a CNN columnist.

HOW THE REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PICKED UP LATINO VOTES: OHIO US SENATE CANDIDATE JD VANCE

The First Lady of the United States is referring to Hispanics as tacos. She has since apologized.

So one can see why Hispanics are not exactly happy with those in power on the left, both in terms of rhetoric and results on the ground.

And what this does is throw a big fat wrench into the whole "demographics is destiny" argument in terms of Hispanics automatically voting Democrat as their population grows within the United States.

In the end, regardless of race, regardless of where you came from, Americans of all stripes just want a prosperous country to live in. A safe country to live in. And a place where our kids can be properly educated.

Nothing more, and nothing less.