Our Boeing ‘Freedom Plane’ is bringing founding documents to all Americans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In an era when our shared history should be celebrated, our founding principles cherished and the extraordinary sacrifices that built this nation remembered, Boeing is proud to partner with the National Archives an unprecedented mission: bringing some of America's founding documents directly to the American people.

The Freedom Plane National Tour: Documents That Forged a Nation represents something rare in modern America: a commitment to unifying, educating and honoring the timeless truths that have made our republic the greatest force for freedom the world has ever known.

Beginning Monday, March 2, a Boeing 737 in a historic, commemorative Freedom Plane livery – will carry original, founding-era documents to eight cities across the nation. These are the actual documents some our Founders held in their hands: the Treaty of Paris, an original engraving of the Declaration of Independence, the Articles of Association, Oaths of Allegiance and more.

For most Americans, experiencing these documents has meant traveling to Washington, D.C. The Freedom Plane changes that equation. From Kansas City to Atlanta, from Denver to Seattle, from Miami to Los Angeles, the tour is helping to bring history home to the American people using the innovation of modern flight.

The Freedom Plane offers something our digital age desperately needs: a tangible connection to the past. Inspired by the 1976 Bicentennial Freedom Train that captivated millions of Americans during our 200th anniversary, the Freedom Plane revives that vision for America's 250th birthday.

Boeing is honored to provide not only the 737 – an aircraft which helped make air travel more accessible – but also the professionalism and operational support necessary to safely transport these irreplaceable treasures. Just as Boeing airplanes have connected people and places for generations, the Freedom Plane will connect Americans to the ideas and sacrifices that forged our nation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Boeing has been building the future of American aviation for over a century, and that future is only possible because of the freedoms our Founders secured. The same Constitution that protects free enterprise and rewards innovation has enabled Boeing and countless American companies to thrive. We owe a debt of gratitude to those who came before us, and the Freedom Plane is just one way we can acknowledge that.

This tour also reflects Boeing's deep roots in American defense and our ongoing commitment to the men and women who defend these founding principles in uniform today. Our service members take an oath to support and defend the Constitution. The Freedom Plane ensures that document and the vision it represents remains accessible to the citizens they protect.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

From coast to coast, the Freedom Plane will carry more than documents. It will carry the promise that America's story belongs to every American, in every city, in every generation. Boeing is proud to help make history accessible, tangible, and inspiring for millions who might never otherwise experience these national treasures.

The ideas that forged our nation are worth preserving, celebrating and sharing with our children and grandchildren. The Freedom Plane will help us do exactly that.