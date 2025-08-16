Thousands storm Manhattan calling for 'global intifada,' a phrase with a pending violence designation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thousands of anti-Israel demonstrators reportedly flooded midtown Manhattan Saturday afternoon, calling for a "global intifada," a slogan many view as an incitement to violence against Jewish communities.

The Stand with Gaza protesters, carrying signs seeking to "end all aid to Israel," clanged cowbells while chanting "free, free Palestine" and "Palestine will live forever."

Since the Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack by Hamas in southern Israel, the phrase "globalize the intifada" has been referred to as a call for antisemitic violence.

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a self-proclaimed Democratic socialist, recently sparked controversy after failing to publicly condemn the mantra.

After critics noted his silence on the issue, he said it is not "language" he uses.

"It is language, I understand, there are concerns about, and what I will do is showcase my vision for the city through my words and my actions," Mamdani said.

Bipartisan legislation recently introduced by U.S. Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Rudy Yakym, R-Ind., would denounce the term as "a call to violence against Israeli and Jewish people across the world."

"Condemning it should be common sense, but some would rather play politics than tell the truth," Yakym told Fox News Digital in July. "The violence and hatred directed at Jewish and Israeli people is reprehensible. No one, especially in America, should have to live in fear for their safety, or even their life, because of their religion or ethnicity."

Gottheimer, who is Jewish, added the intifada refers to the horrific wave of terror attacks that killed thousands of Jews. Globalizing it, he said, is a direct call for violence against Jews.

"It must be condemned," Gottheimer said. "I’m against hate speech targeting anyone — and everyone should be. It’s insane and unacceptable to me that this antisemitic rhetoric is spreading rampant across our country."

The legislation cites violent attacks against Jewish people in the U.S., including the fatal burning of pro-Israel demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, and the deadly shooting of two Israeli embassy staffers in D.C.

If passed in the House, the resolution would denote the phrase as a call for violence against Israeli and Jewish people throughout the world, putting their safety at risk. It would also discourage leaders from supporting or partaking in the chant.

