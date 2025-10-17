LEADER SCALISE: Democrats cheer 'No Kings' protests, but let shutdown devastate families

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On Saturday, millions of radical leftists will descend on Washington, D.C. for their "No Kings" rally — or what many refer to as the "Hate America" rally.

Congressional Democrats will be joined by the extreme leftists of their base with support from groups like the Communist Party USA, Indivisible, and MoveOn. Some of these groups have cheered on the government shutdown. Indivisible co-founder Ezra Levin said of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., "He hasn’t surrendered yet. I call that progress, and we’re cheering him on now."

While these radical protesters are marching against President Donald Trump and calling him a dictator, millions of Americans across the country will be at home, wondering how they can pay their rent and feed their families thanks to the Schumer shutdown.

The government has been shut down for 18 days. Every day, Democrats have made it abundantly clear they care more about appeasing their socialist base than doing right by the American people.

More than three weeks ago, House Republicans passed a clean, short-term continuing resolution to keep the government open and ensure the federal government continues serving the American people. So far, Congressional Democrats have voted TEN TIMES against this measure, thus shutting down the government and imposing suffering on hardworking Americans.

At Saturday’s rally, Democrats will be celebrating that "every day gets better for us," as Schumer has said. But in reality, millions of Americans are suffering.

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are working unpaid or are furloughed. Federal law enforcement officers also won’t be paid. As families’ paychecks are put on hold, Americans are asking themselves difficult questions — do I pay the bills or buy groceries? These are tough decisions Americans have to make all because Chuck Schumer wanted to be able to show off at this rally.

While service members were paid on Oct. 15 thanks to President Trump, they continue to face uncertainty about their next paycheck.

Veterans are unable to access key programs like funding for homeless veterans, services to help our military veterans transition to civilian life, the GI Bill hotline, and some burial services. The shutdown also puts the Fox grant program, which provides mental health support for thousands of veterans, on the line.

Farmers and ranchers who rely on critical U.S. Department of Agriculture programs can’t access them. Thousands of entrepreneurs are unable to access loans through the Small Business Administration. Americans looking to buy new homes have had their closings canceled because the National Flood Insurance Program has lapsed, preventing people from getting new policies.

Travelers across the country are dealing with significant delays due to the lack of air traffic controllers. Help lines at the Internal Revenue Service have been essentially closed.

Our national security is jeopardized. Acquisitions of critical capabilities are delayed and ongoing intelligence hindered, impeding our ability to equip our troops and prepare for future threats.

Millions of families in need may soon lose access to programs like WIC and SNAP that help ensure they can feed their families. Housing programs may be jeopardized by HUD limiting their services.

All this needless suffering because Chuck Schumer is more afraid of the radical leftists in his own party than he is concerned about making sure American families don't have to wonder about whether they're going to be able to put food on the table. It’s shameful.

Make no mistake: every time Democrats vote against the clean CR, they are voting against paying our service members, law enforcement, and federal workers; funding critical programs for our veterans, women, and children, ending nationwide flight delays and serving the American people.

This weekend, I hope each and every person attending a "Hate America" rally is confronted with the reality that while they’re celebrating Democrats’ shutdown — promising themselves it will pay off politically--they’re actually cheering on the real and painful suffering of millions of American families.

It’s time to end this madness and vote to open the government.