Laura Ingraham: Bitter Dem fanatics cling to a Russia narrative and harass and slander Barr

I want you to understand the most crucial part of Attorney General William Barr's Senate testimony on Wednesday and what it tells us about where we're going over the next several months and beyond all the fake outrage over Bob Mueller disagreeing with Barr's release of the summary.

Without his summary and the slanderous attacks on the attorney general yesterday, the following is the most important thing to know from Barr's testimony on Wednesday:

Barr: We first heard that the Special Counsel's decision not to decide the obstruction issue at the March 5 meeting when he came over to the department and we were frankly surprised that - that they were not going to reach a decision on obstruction.

And we asked them a lot about the reasoning behind this and the basis for this. Special Counsel Mueller stated three times to us in that meeting in response to our questioning that he emphatically was not saying that but for the OLC opinion, he would have found obstruction.

Okay, this is stunning. What all this means is, that despite all the chatter and gossip, and hair pulling -- despite the continuing leaks -- Mueller was unable to find obstruction. And further, the Justice Department's long-standing opinion from the OLC (Office of Legal Counsel) that a sitting president cannot be indicted had no bearing on Mueller's findings.

Notice that the legal geniuses over at MSNBC did not interrupt their live coverage of the hearing to highlight what I just shared with you because they were too busy doing fantastical real-time fact checks. But this was my favorite description of the day from the legal geniuses: "the president's handpicked attorney general."

Now, wait a second. Was the attorney general in the Trump administration supposed to be picked by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer? What would they prefer, a randomly-selected AG? Just pull someone off the street or maybe we can just go to a lottery system instead? Every attorney general is selected by the sitting president. He serves at the pleasure of the president. Every single one of them. So these media outlets, they don't even know just basic government functioning, I guess. Or they're just spinning foolishness.

These people are complete and utter frauds. If you think you have the evidence to impeach, roll the dice. Let's see what you got, guys. Let's see what you have and see where it ends up.

The media were not alone in their slanderous attacks on Barr, of course. Having determined that there was no Trump-Russia collusion, Democrats have now moved on to a Trump-Barr collusion narrative. Sen, Lindsey Graham was 100 percent correct when he scolded Democrats for slandering Barr. If tthe Democrats want to impeach President Trump on the basis of this Mueller report, I say you try -- you go for it, kids. You have the whole report. You've got all 448 pages.

None of the Democrats, by the way, have actually gone to view the fully unredacted report. They can go to a special room at the Justice Department if they're so set on this idea of impeaching Trump. Go, look at the full report unredacted. Only two people have gone to see it. Both are Republicans.

But in the midst of this congressional harassment, Barr explained how this special counsel process actually works.

"His [Mueller's] work concluded when he sent his report to the attorney general. At that point, it was my baby," he said. "And I was making a decision as to whether or not to make it public and I effectively overrode the regulations used discretion to lean as far forward as I could to make that public and it was my decision how and when to make it public, not Bob Mueller's."

"And the job of the Justice Department is now over. That determines whether or not there's a crime," Barr continued. "The report is now in the hands of the American people. Everyone can decide for themselves. There's as an election in 18 months; that's a very democratic process. But we're out of it. And we have to stop using the criminal justice process as a political weapon."

Bingo. That was the key moment from Wednesday. And by the way, particularly when there was no criminal wrongdoing discovered by Mueller -- zero -- he couldn't do the interview with the president. He didn't want to go to court to try to get to sit down with the president because he knew he would lose.

So let's break this down for some of the armchair legal analysts out there. There is no disagreement about the central facts of Mueller's investigation. Fact one: There was no criminal conspiracy with Russia. Some people call that "collusion." None.

Fact two: While the Mueller report did find possible instances of obstructive behavior, it did not come to a conclusion to recommend prosecution.

The rest is just window dressing, the inconsequential rantings of fanatics who didn't get what they wanted. They're bitter, and they're clinging to an old narrative that went nowhere. The criminal prosecution of the president of the United States wasn't going to happen, and it didn't happen.

Adapted from Laura Ingraham's monologue from "The Ingraham Angle" on May 1, 2019.