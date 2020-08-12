Ingraham: 'Impossible' to think Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and more COVID lockdowns would be better for Americans

President Trump and his trust in Americans' belief in liberty saved the country from a more harsh fate caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Fox News host Laura Ingraham argued on Tuesday.

She said on the "Ingraham Angle," “But looking at this data, it is simply impossible to conclude that turning the country over to Biden and Harris will mean that we're going to have a safer and healthier society."

After much anticipation, Joe Biden announced Tuesday his vice presidential pick would be Kamala Harris, the senator from California and his former opponent in the presidential primary.

Harris, a former prosecutor whose most high-profile moment on the presidential campaign trail came during a summer debate when she dissected Biden on his past stances on bussing students to desegregate schools, may have the take-no-prisoners attitude needed to square up against the Trump-Pence ticket.

Ingraham said aggressive lockdowns have not “worked as well as the GOP policy of trusting Americans to do the right thing.”

“President Trump couldn’t stop the blue states from abusing the lockdowns but what he could do and he did is limit the resulting economic harm in allowing the rest of the country flexibility to manage the virus,” Ingraham said.

“Now imagine if we had followed the advice from all of the Biden supporters that you see on TV all day long. Millions more Americans will be out of work, every school in the country will be closed this fall, no one can go to church, you bet no sports --forget about those, and as you can see from the data, we’d almost certainly have more deaths.”

