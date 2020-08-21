Laura Ingraham bashes Biden, says Dem nominee 'failed to present clear, specific policies' in DNC speech

Joe Biden's presidential campaign is light on policy, but heavy on platitudes and sweeping statements, Fox News host Laura Ingraham said Friday.

When Biden accepted his party's nomination Thursday night, the "Ingraham Angle" host said, "he failed to present clear, specific policies for the major challenges that are facing us. We deserve to know what his economic policy would look like, how he'd stand up to our enemies in places like China, what practical steps -- beyond maybe a mask mandate -- he would implement to address the virus.

"Remember when Nancy Pelosi told us we have to vote for ObamaCare to find out what is in it?" Ingraham asked. "Well, the Biden team is now applying that logic to their entire campaign."

Ingraham was referring to a remark made by the House Speaker during an address to the National Association of Counties in March 2010, during the battle over the Affordable Care Act.

"We must pass the bill so you can find out what is in it, away from the fog of controversy," she said at the time.

In general, Ingraham went on, the Democratic National Convention painted a "depressing portrait" of the American nation:

"You got the sense they are just all mortified to live in a country they regard as inherently, awfully racist, but that still wasn't extreme enough for the radicals who are really in control of the Democrats' agenda," she said, adding that "Biden and [Kamala] Harris are not going to fix" cities that have been rocked by violence this summer.

"In fact, if they're elected," Ingraham said, "what we'll be doing is rewarding what those rioters did."