Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION
Published

Kimberley Strassel: Bill Barr’s latest appointment reminds us how the department should operate

Kimberley A. Strassel
By Kimberley A. Strassel | The Wall Street Journal
close
Attorney General William Barr appoints US Attorney John Durham to investigate Russia probe genesisVideo

Attorney General William Barr appoints US Attorney John Durham to investigate Russia probe genesis

Sources tell Fox that Durham is focused on the months leading up to the election; chief intelligence correspondent Catherine Herridge reports.

Better late than never: Attorney General William Barr has tasked U.S. Attorney John Durham to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation. If the Justice Department had done this two years ago, the country would be in a much better place.

Barr has made clear that he intends to restore his department’s credibility. The Durham appointment is a perfect example of that effort. This is how Justice ought to operate, from the nature of the probe to the choice of prosecutor. It’s a striking contrast to the hash that became of the Mueller investigation.

KIMBERLEY STRASSEL: AG BARR GETS ATTACKED BECAUSE HIS PROBE ENDANGERS POWERFUL PEOPLE

Why US Attorney John Durham is the right pick to get to the bottom of the Russia probeVideo

Barr gets credit for not naming Durham a “special counsel.” Former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein succumbed to Democratic special-counsel demands two years ago this month, with all the predictable results. The rampaging investigation prosecuted Americans for everything other than the “collusion” it was supposed to uncover. It became a black hole, the subject of endless media speculation -- and a cudgel for Democrats to use against the Trump presidency.

Special counsels are only supposed to be appointed when the Justice Department is clearly too conflicted to investigate a matter. No one doubts that the in-house Durham is capable of making an impartial assessment of the individuals and actions that launched the Trump-Russia probe. Then again, Justice also had the ability to investigate the original Trump-Russia story. It was just a matter of getting the right person to run the investigation.

CLICK HERE TO KEEP READING KIMBERLEY STRASSEL'S COLUMN IN THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

Kimberley Strassel is a Fox News contributor and writes the Potomac Watch column for the Wall Street Journal where she is a member of the editorial board. Her latest book is "The Intimidation Game: How the Left Is Silencing Free Speech" (Twelve, 2016).  Follow her on Twitter @KimStrassel.  