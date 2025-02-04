JONATHAN TURLEY: NJ governor’s immigration virtue signaling offers laughable lesson for Dems

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For years, engineers have cited Murphy’s Law that "anything that can go wrong will go wrong." The law is attributed to aerospace engineer Edward A. Murphy Jr. from the 1940s. However, this week, the law seems re-written by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who is under fire after suggesting that he may be sheltering an undocumented woman above his garage.

Murphy was being interviewed by the liberal group Blue Wave New Jersey and thrilled his Democratic base by indicating that he had given sanctuary to an undocumented person in his home. It was a curious moment when, after promising sanctuary, Murphy not only appeared to out his guest but then taunted ICE to come and try to take her.

After seemingly staking out the immigrant like a sacrificial goat in a lion hunt, Murphy’s virtue signaling summoned the authorities. And now, the Iceman Cometh.

Trump’s border czar Tom Homan vowed to "look into" the governor’s house guest.

The interview illustrated how some strive to prove their progressive bona fides at the cost of those they claim to be protecting. It is akin to the good people of Martha’s Vineyard singing to undocumented persons just before sending them to a distant military base.

Of course, Murphy could not call the person an illegal alien or even an undocumented immigrant. Instead, she was described by the governor as a person "whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to."

Murphy explained how

"Tammy and I were talking about – I don’t want to get into too much detail, but there is someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to. And we said, you know what? Let's have her live at our house above our garage."

You could almost hear the cooing from crowd. Murphy then added the taunt to the tell: "And good luck to the feds coming in to try to get her."

Of course, the most important "details" for the woman are her status and location.

The most important detail for Murphy was to suggest that he and Tammy have a real live undocumented person housed above their cars. Not a poster or pamphlet on undocumented entry, but a real undocumented person. Of course, what can be lost in such moments is not just the person’s identity, but her humanity. She did not seem like a real person at all . . . more like some prop or novelty item to brag about.

What was so striking about the interview is that ICE is not generally rounding up undocumented persons. Rather, they have focused on aliens who have committed criminal acts. While Murphy and others have issued chest-pounding declarations to defy the federal government, the public is overwhelmingly in support of the effort.

A recent poll by The New York Times and Ipsos found that an astronomical 88 percent of citizens supported "deporting immigrants who are here illegally and have criminal records."

Within days of the Trump administration coming into office, thousands of such targets were located and arrested.

For other immigrants, there is still a comfort in numbers. With millions allowed into the country under President Biden, most are keeping a low profile in the knowledge that they are not the priority for ICE.

However, when a governor openly taunts the government and advocates the use of private homes as sanctuaries, he forces the hand of the government.

It is even more problematic if this is the governor’s public residence or under the protection of state officers. Murphy may be using such state resources to violate federal law.

It was not clear what the status of Murphy’s guest was. The governor’s breathless account of his own courage suggested that she would be subject to deportation, if discovered.

Under Title 8 of United States Code Section 1324, it is unlawful when anyone "conceals, harbors, or shields from detection, or attempts to conceal, harbor, or shield from detection, such alien in any place, including any building or any means of transportation."

That is when Murphy’s law kicked in with a vengeance.

After his boast about "hav[ing] her live at our house above our garage," a close associate later suggested that it was all a type of liberal projection. It is now claimed that he never actually made the offer to the person, but "mentioned to someone else that they could move in if they want, so I think that’s where some of the misunderstanding was." The source also added that "The person wasn’t undocumented. The person was a legal resident of the United States of America."

Ok, let’s get this straight. Murphy did an interview with a far-left group on how he agreed to "have her live at our house above our garage" but could not share any other details to be safe. Nevertheless, Murphy warned about the reception if "the feds com[e] in to try to get her." Yet, his associate is now claiming that there is no harbored illegal to get. Not only was she never in the garage, but she is perfectly legal and is not subject to deportation. It was like Murphy bragging that he has Chris Christie living above his garage. It is hardly the stuff of Harriett Tubman and the Underground Railroad.

The bizarre controversy, however, has greater importance in what Murphy was struggling to convey. He and other governors are pledging to bar any cooperation with the federal government in the deportation of unlawful immigrants. The latest example was Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who pledged to continue to defy federal enforcement even at the loss of substantial state aid.

As with Murphy’s faux resident refugee, the declarations in states from Illinois to New Jersey to Massachusetts will force the hand of the federal government. While the federal government cannot "commandeer" state officials in the enforcement of federal law, it also does not have to subsidize those officials in frustrating enforcement efforts. The Trump administration is expected to move to block funds for sanctuary states and cities. So, in addition to billions being sent on housing and benefits, these states will lose billions in federal aid.

What is most striking is that it never mattered if the Murphy claim was true or not. For many, it was another "I am Spartacus Moment" from a New Jersey Democratic politician that fell comically flat.

Gov. Murphy’s law should be a cautionary tale for all of his Democratic colleagues in state houses. Virtue signaling can summon costs not just for themselves but for their states.