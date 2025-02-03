Man allegedly in country illegally accused of murdering elderly partner: police

Police in San Antonio have arrested a man who was reportedly in the country illegally in connection to the murder of his elderly partner, KSAT first reported.

San Antonio police confirmed to KSAT that 26-year-old Alberto Rafael Ferrer Cabrera was arrested on Saturday in connection to the death of his 81-year-old partner.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that Cabrera was in the country illegally and that he has a detainer on him from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to court records obtained by KSAT, Cabrera claimed to have murdered his significant other.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found his partner, an 81-year-old male, stabbed to death.

Court records show that Cabrera was arrested and charged with murder and illegal entry from a foreign nation.

Police told KSAT they are still working to determine a motive for the killing or what led to the alleged deadly incident.

An ICE detainer allows the jail to hold Cabrera for up to 48 hours, giving the U.S. Department of Homeland Security time to take custody in compliance with federal immigration law.

The detainer gives ICE the ability and time to determine if they will take Cabrera into federal custody for deportation.

Fox News Digital reached out to ICE and the San Antonio Police Department for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) racked up a number of arrests of convicted criminal illegal immigrants over the weekend, including those convicted of murder, robbery and domestic violence — continuing its efforts to deport as many public safety threats as it can.

Agents nabbed over 700 illegal immigrants over the weekend, including more than 500 with convictions or charges, according to information provided to Fox News Digital by a senior Trump administration official.

The arrests are among thousands throughout the country since the Trump administration took office in January. Trump promised to launch a "historic" mass deportation operation. Officials have said they are prioritizing public safety threats but are also not excluding illegal immigrants who do not have criminal convictions or charges.

The administration has lifted a number of Biden-era restrictions on ICE agents, including limits on their ability to enter "sensitive" areas like churches or schools.

On Monday, Fox News Digital reported that the administration has ended Temporary Protected Status — which protects migrants from certain nations from deportation — for over 300,000 deportations. The Biden administration had extended TPS for a number of nationalities before leaving office, a move that makes it harder for ICE to deport them.

