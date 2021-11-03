Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

OPINION
Published

Joe Concha: Youngkin earthquake in Virginia should spell demise of disgraced Lincoln Project

Youngkin's win marks another huge setback for scandal-ridden PAC

Joe Concha
By Joe Concha | Fox News
close
Concha: Youngkin win in Virginia should spell demise of disgraced Lincoln Project Video

Concha: Youngkin win in Virginia should spell demise of disgraced Lincoln Project

Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacts to Glenn Youngkin’s win over Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial race

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

Glenn Youngkin's victory proved the Lincoln Project is utterly worthless once again.  

You know that rumble you felt in your living room watching the Virginia returns on Tuesday night?  

That was Terry McAuliffe's political career going six feet under and the collective heads of MSNBC and CNN imploding on live television. 

A small group of demonstrators dressed as "Unite the Right" rally-goers with tiki torches stand on a sidewalk as Republican candidate for governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin arrives on his bus for a campaign event at a Mexican restaurant in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S. October 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A small group of demonstrators dressed as "Unite the Right" rally-goers with tiki torches stand on a sidewalk as Republican candidate for governor of Virginia Glenn Youngkin arrives on his bus for a campaign event at a Mexican restaurant in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S. October 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

GUTFELD OBLITERATES ‘UNSTABLE SCUM BUCKETS AT LINCOLN PROJECT’ WHO PERPETRATED VIRGINIA HOAX'

This after rookie politician Glenn Youngkin shocked the world like a modern-day Buster Douglas, in winning the Virginia's governor's race in a state that President Joe Biden won easily – as in by-more-than-10-points easy.  

But wait, how can this be? Because the so-called principled conservatives of the Lincoln Project backed McAuliffe…

Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin greets supporters in the crowd after speaking during his election night party at a hotel in Chantilly, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2021.

Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin greets supporters in the crowd after speaking during his election night party at a hotel in Chantilly, Virginia, U.S., November 3, 2021. (REUTERS/ Elizabeth Frantz)

But if you're keeping score at home, the Project peeps are now 0-for-8 in key state races in the past year alone. 0-for-8!  

YOUNGKIN VICTORY DEALS ANOTHER BLOW TO BIDEN, AS AGENDA STALLS IN CONGRESS

Why would anyone give these grifters one more cent moving forward? They can't win, and thrive on dividing the country.  

That grotesque stunt, a pathetic attempt to make Youngkin supporters all look like white supremacists, was only the tip of the iceberg. And it backfired spectacularly.

Democratic nominee for Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe looks on as he addresses his election night party and rally in McLean, Virginia, U.S., November 2, 2021.

Democratic nominee for Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe looks on as he addresses his election night party and rally in McLean, Virginia, U.S., November 2, 2021. (REUTERS/Leah Millis)

No matter: CNN and MSNBC will continue to cry about Donald Trump and lay out the welcome mat for this failed and fraudulent group. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A group that should have been retired the way Terry McAuliffe just was, but a long time ago. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Joe Concha is a Fox News contributor and a columnist for The Hill. He joined Fox News as a contributor in 2020