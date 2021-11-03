Joe Concha: Youngkin earthquake in Virginia should spell demise of disgraced Lincoln Project

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

Glenn Youngkin's victory proved the Lincoln Project is utterly worthless once again.

You know that rumble you felt in your living room watching the Virginia returns on Tuesday night?

That was Terry McAuliffe's political career going six feet under and the collective heads of MSNBC and CNN imploding on live television.

This after rookie politician Glenn Youngkin shocked the world like a modern-day Buster Douglas, in winning the Virginia's governor's race in a state that President Joe Biden won easily – as in by-more-than-10-points easy.

But wait, how can this be? Because the so-called principled conservatives of the Lincoln Project backed McAuliffe…

But if you're keeping score at home, the Project peeps are now 0-for-8 in key state races in the past year alone. 0-for-8!

Why would anyone give these grifters one more cent moving forward? They can't win, and thrive on dividing the country.

That grotesque stunt, a pathetic attempt to make Youngkin supporters all look like white supremacists, was only the tip of the iceberg. And it backfired spectacularly.

No matter: CNN and MSNBC will continue to cry about Donald Trump and lay out the welcome mat for this failed and fraudulent group.

A group that should have been retired the way Terry McAuliffe just was, but a long time ago.