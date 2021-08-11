Joe Concha: Media coronavirus hypocrisy on display as it downplays ObamaPalooza, frets over Sturgis bike rally

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This article is adapted from Joe Concha's video commentary.

Well, it's official. The media has completely unmasked itself on the selective outrage front when it comes to what is and isn't a superspreader event.

This comes as President Joe Biden checks on whether he can implement federal mask mandates. That should go over well.

Exhibit A: A former Democratic president throws himself a birthday bash at his 30-acre estate on Martha's Vineyard. We're told the event is outdoors, and everyone there must be vaccinated or submit a recent negative test.

But then Team Obama announces it's scaling back its guest list from 600 people to, well, less than 600 people. That's after the CDC declared the island a high transmission area, which therefore requires anyone and everyone to wear masks.

But on the night of the big party, nothing appears scaled back at all. Nobody's wearing masks, including the guy who's supposed to lead by example, Barack Obama.

As for the party being outdoors, it's actually in a tent that looks like it could host the Super Bowl in 2025. Big news story, right?

Except this is what NBC's Chuck Todd decided to broach in an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday instead: The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

There's Exhibit B.

Why didn't Todd bring up the Obama bash that happened the night before? Someone might think he's biased.

Unlike the apathy shown by traditional media about ObamaFest, Sturgis got the superspreader headline treatment.





These same publications didn't apply the term "superspreader" in any capacity to ObamaPalooza. Wonder why that is?

This is yet another reason why the media's ability to influence public discourse is a fraction of what it once was. You can't pick and choose what is a superspreader event, and what isn't, based on which political party is in attendance.