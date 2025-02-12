JOE CONCHA: Democrats with common sense down to this unlikely trio

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"It's like, there's a, a plant somewhere in quote, progressive, unquote America, that [exists] just to see how many jack-assed, stupid things that they can embrace. It's stunningly stupid."

That was Democratic strategist James Carville recently talking about the messaging crisis within the Democratic Party that has only metastasized since Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20. The Rajin' Cajun ain't wrong. Unfortunately for the party, he's basically one of three Democrats left who still possess common sense.

The second personality among these three tenors is Sen. John Fetterman. Here's the Pennsylvania Democrat's assessment of his own party when it comes to appealing directly to the American people.

"I think [Democrats’] primary currency was shaming and scolding and talking down to people and telling them, ‘Hey, I know better than you,’ or you’re dopes, or you’re a bro, or you’re ignorant or, ‘how can you be this dumb? I can’t imagine it.’ And then, by the way, they’re fascists. How can you vote for that?" he told podcast host Tara Palmieri.

The third pragmatic individual is HBO's "Real Time" host and longtime Democrat Bill Maher, who donated $1 million to Barack Obama's re-election campaign in 2012.

"Why do people on the left find it impossible to be congenial towards those they disagree with? It’s in their psychological profile. They just have this need for virtue signaling, and to have their friends—and I guess everybody on social media—think of them as ‘the good people.’ ‘We’re the good people. We know who’s good. And it’s us,'" he observed to The Wall Street Journal in January.

But the Blue Team isn't getting the message. Not even close. This past week alone, the party has shown it is currently three things, and none of them are good:

They are (A) patently unhinged; (B) hopelessly disorganized as it pertains to a cohesive message and; (C) utterly tone-deaf when it comes to what Americans just voted for. Instead, we get insults and annoyingly-loud screeds from lawmakers on the left who are quite accomplished at screeching about anything-Trump but offer zero solutions of their own in the process.

"Elon Musk, where are you? Bring your ass over here! We're not afraid of you!W e know you're the co-president now! He's a thief! He's a gangster!" thundered 86-year-old Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., at a recent anti-Elon-Musk rally.

"We are gonna be in your face, we are gonna be on your asses, and we are going to make sure you understand what democracy looks like, and this ain’t it," Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, declared at the same rally.

"God d---it! Shut down the Senate!" Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J., shouted. "We are at war!".

A Fox News Voter Analysis after the 2024 election found that an overwhelming 83% of Americans are demanding wholesale changes to the way the government operates. And yet what do we see from Democrats on a daily basis during these Washington rallies?

Protect the status quo! Don't change a thing! Don't check the books!

They don’t realize it, but they’re coming down on the 10 side of almost every 90/10 issue the public supports. Go ask 100 people on the street the following question: Do you support a full audit of all government agencies in an effort to slash wasteful, stupid, and even corrupt spending?

Ninety percent will say yes. And the other 10 percent is likely drunk. There's a reason why the Department of Defense has failed seven straight audits, for example. There's simply no accountability about where and how our money is being spent.

Even liberals like Jon Stewart know this is a huge issue that needs to be fixed. Here he is in 2023 grilling Biden Department of Defense Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks during the War Horse Symposium in Chicago.

"If I give you a billion dollars and you can’t tell me what happened to it, that to me is wasteful," Stewart said. "That means you are not responsible. But if you can’t tell me where it went, then what am I supposed to think?"



It’s a tough argument to make [to give] an $850 billion budget to an organization that can’t pass an audit and tell you where that money went," he continued. "I think most people would consider that somewhere in the realm of waste, fraud, or abuse because they would wonder why that money isn’t well accounted for."

Singing. Screaming. Yelling. Volume is not a strategy and emotion is not a policy. These aren’t protests by Democrats.

It’s a public therapy session.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton took quite a thumping during the midterms, a direct referendum on his first two years in office. Clinton was only elected with 43% of the vote two years prior (largely thanks to Ross Perot grabbing 19% as an independent candidate). He knew he was in trouble. He could have either run more to the left, as Democrats are doing in 2025, or pivoted to the center. He wisely chose the latter in the name of street smarts and self-preservation.

And after passing a balanced budget with Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich along with welfare reform while declaring "the era of big government is over," Clinton won the 1996 presidential election over Bob Dole without breaking a sweat.

Based on what we've seen thus far during Trump 2.0, Democrats appear to prefer playing the role of resistance and feeding its shrinking MSNBC base the red meat it craves with taunts and memes and cries of a "Constitutional Crisis."

It isn't working. Not even close.