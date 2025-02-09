James Carville wonders if there's 'plant' in progressive wing to see how many 'stupid things' they can embrace

James Carville suggested there could be a "plant" in progressive Democratic politics during his podcast on Thursday to see how many "stupid things" the party could embrace while discussing the Democratic National Committee (DNC) chair race.

The political consultant read a description of former DNC Chair Jamie Harrison's announcement during the elections that they must be "gender balanced." Harrison said during the election process, "Our rules specify that when we have a non-binary candidate or officer, the non-binary individual is counted as neither male nor female, and the remaining six offices must be gender balanced with the results of the previous four elections."

Carville sounded the alarm about the statement during his podcast and said it was the level of "jack---ery" that the party has embraced.

"And it's like, there's a, a plant somewhere in quote, progressive, unquote America, that just to seize how many jack---, stupid things that they can embrace, it's stunningly stupid. Both of them," the Democratic strategist said.

Carville also pushed back against a push for pet bereavement leave during the discussion.

"I mean, come on. I mean, please just think of how, and fortunately no one's got overly publicized this, although the right to use it in some places…just how clueless you sound to people who are agrarian. It's like, you know, you're living on a different thing… Life and death on a farm is something that happens every six hours," he said.

Carville has pushed back on the Democratic Party and weighed in on how to move forward after Trump's win.

He suggested that former Vice President Kamala Harris was the party's "seventh-string quarterback."

"We ran a presidential election, if we were playing a Super Bowl, we started our 7th string quarterback. That's what happened, okay?," Carville said during a PBS interview. "You can't address a problem unless you're honest about a problem."

Carville was optimistic about Harris after former President Biden dropped out of the race, but conceded after the election that he was wrong about her chances of victory.

"We lost for one very simple reason: It was, it is, and it always will be the economy, stupid. We have to begin 2025 with that truth as our political north star and not get distracted by anything else," Carville continued, referencing his famous phrase.