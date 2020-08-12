Mike Huckabee: Kamala Harris is no moderate — Biden’s VP pick supports radical and harmful policies

The far-left wing of the Democratic Party can celebrate a resounding victory — Former Vice President Joe Biden’s announcement Tuesday picking Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as his vice-presidential running mate is a total capitulation to the liberal mob.

Biden has promised to be the most “progressive” president in history, so he naturally selected a running mate who wants to move America far to the left. Granted, Harris has more charisma than Biden, but then the cardboard cutout being used at Biden events does too.

America should recoil in horror from the 2020 Democratic Party ticket because it would take the country to a place it doesn’t really want to go, to become something it doesn’t want to be.

Kamala Harris is not a moderate politician — far from it. She supports radical policies such as “Medicare-for-all,” a $15 per hour federal minimum wage, special taxes on financial institutions, open borders, gun control, and much more.

“We need to have ‘Medicare-for-all,’” she said last year, vowing that her plan would ensure that “everyone gets access to medical care.”

The problem is, “Medicare-for-all” would actually take away private health insurance from millions of Americans, including union workers.

More importantly, Harris has made it clear that she would be fully on board with Biden’s effort to repeal President Trump’s policies — including middle-class tax cuts, border security, and reciprocal trade deals.

“On Day One, we’re going to repeal that tax bill that benefited the top 1 percent and corporations,” Harris said last year.

In 2018, Harris publicly stated that America needs to “critically reexamine ICE [the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency] and its role and the way that it is being administered and the work it is doing,” adding that the country should consider “starting from scratch.”

The list of similar shocking remarks goes on and on — and her voting record is just as disturbing as her extremist rhetoric.

For instance, Harris co-sponsored the socialist health care proposal of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., — a measure that would cost taxpayers over $32 trillion.

Likewise, Harris co-sponsored the unhinged $93 trillion Green New Deal, voted against the middle-class tax cuts, and opposed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) — a groundbreaking trade deal that protects the interests of American workers.

“After careful study and consultation with environmental and conservation leaders, I have concluded that the USMCA’s environmental provisions are insufficient,” she declared earlier this year, essentially arguing that the trade deal is not radical enough to earn her vote.

During her short stint as a presidential candidate, Harris routinely criticized Biden for not being liberal enough on issues like race and immigration, blasting the Obama administration for its deportation policies for illegal immigrants.

“I disagreed with my president because the policy was to allow deportation of people who by ICE’s own definition were non-criminals,” she said last year, stating that she went so far as to issue “a directive to the sheriffs that they did not have to comply with detainers” from the federal government.

While Biden is now trying to portray Harris as “a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants,” the lawmaker’s criminal justice record in California suggests the opposite.

In fact, as attorney general of California, Harris fought in favor of keeping inmates in overcrowded prisons to use as cheap labor, and backed a draconian law that locked up the parents of truant students.

Harris’ radicalism is certainly appealing to the far-left — but it’s a dire warning to the rest of America. If elected, a Biden-Harris administration would transform our beloved country into something utterly unrecognizable.

