Sean Hannity hammers Kamala Harris over 'extremist record': 'The most radical running mate ever'

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his newly minted running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., make up the most radical and extreme ticket put forward by any major political party in U.S. history, Sean Hannity argued Tuesday.

"This pick now solidifies what is the most extreme, radical, far-left, out-of-the-mainstream ticket of any major political party in American history. Her radical extremist record is atrocious," Hannity said. "Her support for socialism [is] frankly scary."

Hannity called out Harris over her embrace of single-payer health care, her decision to back the Green New Deal, and, among other things, her proposed executive action on guns.

"Now more than ever, Joe Biden is running on the most radical platform of any candidate from any major party in U.S. history, now with the most radical running mate ever," he said. "In other words, if these insane socialist policies are implemented, that would mean that it is predictable America will suffer. Americans will suffer.

"We will lose our freedoms. We lose our very way of life. It will be threatened. In 84 days, America and the world, as I say in [Hannity's new book] "Live Free or Die", America and the world are on the brink."

The "Hannity" host went on to wonder aloud why Biden would choose Harris given all of her public stances.

"Apparently, he wanted to tap Michigan's ever-corrupt, incompetent, far-left governor there. That's Shutdown Witmer," he said, referring to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. He pointed to a CNN op-ed in which David Axelrod, a former adviser to President Barack Obama, said Whitmer wouldn't 'have fulfilled the desire of those who prioritized a candidate of color."

Hannity added: "Axelrod believes Witmer was not picked because of her race. That would be identity politics on steroids and human growth hormone."