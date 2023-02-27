JESSE WATTERS: Why was the Wuhan lab leak theory scandalized?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters gives his take on the Wuhan lab leak theory on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Well, like everything else from the pandemic, the conspiracies were true. This weekend, Biden's Department of Energy just dropped this bombshell that they believe that COVID-19 came from a Chinese lab leak. Now, this belief would have gotten the Department of Energy thrown off of Twitter three years ago, fact-checked into a pit of shame, but the statute of conspiracy limitations is passed so we can tell the truth now. The money's already been made. The question is why? Why was the lab leak scandalized? Well, because the U.S. government was funding gain-of-function research in Wuhan .

The research was too dangerous to do it here, so we offshored it to China. Companies like Pfizer use gain-of-function to make stronger vaccines, and Fauci funneled the money through cutouts and then blamed it on a bunch of dirty animals when the sloppy lab leaked. I mean, the United States trained bat lady. We literally trained this woman, the Chinese scientist who was monkeying around with these viruses. Another reason to cover it up was that we were using this money as a window into China's bioweapons research. It gave the CIA visibility inside the Chinese military under scientific cover. But when it all blew up in our faces, the cover up went like this.

Fauci had his fingerprints all over this thing, and he was America's top doc. Remember? He was Dr. Lockdown. We had to believe everything he said. The country wouldn't listen to him if we knew he was complicit. Rand Paul has the documents that show Fauci knew early on it was a lab leak and re-engineered it into a wet market. Now, China was in on the cover-up, too. They arrested their scientists and destroyed lab evidence, but surprisingly, China continued to allow wet markets to flourish all over their soil, and Big Tech quickly realized that the lockdowns would make them rich.

Fauci was their golden ticket because what did he do? He told every American, stay inside of your home and stare into your iPhone, order Netflix and Amazon all day, until Pfizer's vaccines are ready, and you're not going to need just one, but probably two and most likely three. We know Trump's not going to mandate it, so we have to get the big guy in there. Mr. Mandate Joe Biden had to be president because you either get the jab or he fires you. So, this was a get rich quick scheme that Hollywood produced so many movies about. Tcorhey could not recognize it.