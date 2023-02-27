Former CDC director: People will come to realize COVID-19 came from a lab
Dr. Robert Redfield says arguments that COVID came from nature were 'misleading'
Former CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield reacts to the U.S. Energy Department reportedly assessing that the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab leak in China on "The Story."
DR. ROBERT REDFIELD: Well, I think it's of note that both the FBI and now the Department of Energy have come to the conclusion that they believe this virus came from the Wuhan lab, and what's important about their workforce is they have an enormous, powerful scientific workforce ,and I think they really did approach this in an aggressive, scientific way.
Maybe some of the other intelligence agencies don't really have the depth, as you mentioned, Livermore, but energy has a lot of science depth and I think they really looked at this scientifically.
FBI obviously has a lot of science depth. They looked at it scientifically. Obviously, the information in the energy report is still classified, but I do believe, as I said before, over two years ago, that I think that clearly the origin of this virus was a leak from the Wuhan lab and eventually that will, you know – people will come to realize that.