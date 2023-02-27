Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Former CDC director: People will come to realize COVID-19 came from a lab

Dr. Robert Redfield says arguments that COVID came from nature were 'misleading'

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Dr. Robert Redfield: Clearly the origin of COVID was a leak from the Wuhan lab Video

Former CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield gives his take on new revelations about the COVID lab leak theory on 'The Story.'

Former CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield reacts to the U.S. Energy Department reportedly assessing that the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab leak in China on "The Story." 

DR. ROBERT REDFIELD: Well, I think it's of note that both the FBI and now the Department of Energy have come to the conclusion that they believe this virus came from the Wuhan lab, and what's important about their workforce is they have an enormous, powerful scientific workforce ,and I think they really did approach this in an aggressive, scientific way.  

Maybe some of the other intelligence agencies don't really have the depth, as you mentioned, Livermore, but energy has a lot of science depth and I think they really looked at this scientifically.

FBI obviously has a lot of science depth. They looked at it scientifically. Obviously, the information in the energy report is still classified, but I do believe, as I said before, over two years ago, that I think that clearly the origin of this virus was a leak from the Wuhan lab and eventually that will, you know – people will come to realize that. 