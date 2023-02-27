Former CDC director: People will come to realize COVID-19 came from a lab

Former CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield reacts to the U.S. Energy Department reportedly assessing that the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from a lab leak in China on " The Story ."

DR. ROBERT REDFIELD: Well, I think it's of note that both the FBI and now the Department of Energy have come to the conclusion that they believe this virus came from the Wuhan lab , and what's important about their workforce is they have an enormous, powerful scientific workforce ,and I think they really did approach this in an aggressive, scientific way.

Maybe some of the other intelligence agencies don't really have the depth, as you mentioned, Livermore, but energy has a lot of science depth and I think they really looked at this scientifically.

