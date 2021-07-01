Janice Dean: New Cuomo poll gives me glimmer of hope for justice

It's been over a year for thousands of families who have waited for answers and accountability for the reckless leadership of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. There have been many days where we’ve wanted to give up, but then a new day arrives, and somehow the strength comes again to fight another day.

After reading about Cuomo’s $10K a ticket fundraiser this week – and all those who attended, seemingly unbothered by the fact that the man they continue to cash in on is under four separate investigations and an impeachment probe – a new poll gave me a glimmer of hope.

The latest Siena College Research Institute poll – one that has always been very favorable to the governor despite all of his scandals – reveals that for the first time in his tenure, more than 60 percent of New York voters say they would rather see Cuomo resign immediately or not run again. (In the poll, 23 percent said he should resign immediately, 39 percent said he should serve out his term but not seek reelection, and 33 percent said he should continue to serve and run for reelection.)

ONLY A THIRD OF NY VOTERS SAY CUOMO SHOULD RUN FOR REELECTION: POLL

That’s significant. After months of strong support for this governor, suddenly only a third of New Yorkers think Cuomo should run for re-election.

And after three months of stonewalling and dragging its heels, the New York Assembly Judiciary Committee is finally issuing subpoenas to see whether there are grounds to impeach him.

I asked my friend New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim, a fellow fierce critic whose uncle died in a nursing home after suffering from COVID-19, what he thought of the new poll and the impeachment investigation. He said the recent polling shows what so many of our families have been feeling for over a year now.

"Andrew Cuomo only cares about lining his own pockets and protecting his family and top donors," he said. "For months we’ve already had enough to drop articles of impeachment, but too many lawmakers lack the political courage to hold him accountable."

So while perhaps we can’t rely on lawmakers to do the right thing, maybe our collective voices are starting to finally be heard. They started out as a whisper but combined they are becoming a chorus.

There is also word of another report coming out in July from New York Attorney General Letitia James that could bring enough evidence to finally sway the jury of public opinion.

But for now, I’ll keep writing, and speaking out, reminding as many people as I can that there are more than 15,000 seniors that will never be able to testify or tell their stories in a court of law.

And we can keep hoping and praying for justice. My husband’s parents deserve to be heard, despite their voices being silenced too soon.

