I'm a veteran and former Democratic congressman. Here's why the GOP ought to think hard about Iran

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington -- and the entire world -- is on edge. A chaotic and undisciplined president just took military action against Iran, threatening to put American servicemembers in harm's way in the Middle East, with no clear strategy, outcomes, or endgame. Equally jarring, his GOP-led Congress has thus far rubber-stamped anything and everything President Donald Trump does out of fear of retribution. Most are now silent as bombs have been dropped without consent or consultation from Congress.

Let’s be clear, Iran is no friend to the United States. Iran obtaining nuclear weapons would be a threat to everyone, and especially our troops in the region. And should Iran strike at us without provocation, the president is already legally cleared to use any and all action to prevent harm to Americans.

Being pro-Constitution does not mean being pro-Iran. Under the present circumstances, in the absence of any imminent threat from Iran, we need a congressional War Powers Act to enable any further military action. Period.

TRUMP RECEIVES MIXED SUPPORT FROM CONGRESS FOR IRAN STRIKES AS WAR POWERS DEBATE RAGES

It’s clear that the Trump administration has presently operated without any long-term plan regarding Iran, to include working with Congress. We all know what happens when presidents send troops to war without a plan, measurable goals, or an exit strategy. I served in the military alongside people who made unimaginable sacrifices because elected leaders failed to do their jobs. I served in Afghanistan a decade after 9/11, as mission creep deepened and the war became increasingly unfocused and intractable.

Republican members of Congress seem to believe there are no consequences for failing to uphold their constitutional duty -- only consequences for crossing Trump. I’m here to tell you -- veterans will not abide this. Just as we did before, we will hold Congressional Republicans accountable for their failure to do their duty.

I served in the military alongside people who made unimaginable sacrifices because elected leaders failed to do their jobs.

When it comes to ending Republican majorities, I have a little bit of experience. In 2018, I won a solidly Republican district, in a Democratic wave, when President Trump failed to deliver and Republicans failed to hold him accountable.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS: AMERICA MUST NOT GO TO WAR WITH IRAN

Should President Trump continue taking us down this path with Iran without congressional authorization, and should Republicans abdicate their duty to demand a debate and vote on further military action, they will be utterly destroyed in the midterms. That’s not a prediction. That’s a promise.

Anyone with two eyes can see that this administration has zero capacity or competence to handle complex missions – foreign or domestic. From the performative deployment of troops to ve, to the reckless firings and rush to rehire government personnel who guard our nuclear weapons, to the chaotic tariff war that has left small businesses in turmoil, the Trump administration has proven itself unable to handle tough and complex missions. Meanwhile, Congressional Republicans have done nothing but sit by and cheer him on, failing their constituents. The dissatisfaction of the American people can be seen in polls, angry town halls and more.

AOC, OTHER ANGRY DEMOCRATS, CALL FOR TRUMP IMPEACHMENT OVER ATTACK ON IRAN

This moment demands congressional accountability, and none can be found from Republicans.

In many ways, this all should remind us of President George W. Bush’s disastrous war in Iraq -- when he arrogantly ignored his commanders and dragged America deeper into a catastrophic quagmire while his party did nothing but sit on the sidelines and failed to do their duty.

Americans were angry. And in 2006 and 2008, veterans like the ones I now work with at VoteVets made sure Bush and his Republican enablers owned every single consequence. Iraq became their war and the cost in blood and treasure was put solely at their feet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Veterans organized. They ran for office. They supported non-veterans who would challenge Bush and swept out those who failed to do so.

We have held Congressional Republicans accountable and have been working to get Democratic veterans who know the true price of service elected ever since. We’re not going to stop now.

Trump may not fear accountability, but the vulnerable Republicans silently enabling his dangerous path should pay closer attention.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So, to Republicans watching silently: if you fail to act now, you'll have to answer to us—and to every American who refuses to lose more of our husbands, wives, sisters and brothers to a needless war without debate or accountability.

The choice is yours.