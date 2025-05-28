I’m from Gen Z. I know why Democrats are losing young men: 'We're not a mystery, we're a movement'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There’s something almost poetic about the Democratic Party’s desperation. Faced with a mass exodus of young men from their ranks, the left’s solution isn’t to rethink their disastrous policies or the cultural rot they’ve championed. Nope, they’ve decided to shell out tens of millions of dollars to study us. Not talk to us. Not listen. Not ask honest questions. Just study us - like we’re alien creatures under a microscope. That's not strategy — it’s stupidity. And worse, it shows how wildly out of touch Democrats have become with reality, especially the reality young men live every day. You couldn’t make this up if you tried.



Let’s get one thing straight: no amount of polling, focus groups or think-tank memos is going to win back the respect of my generation. Because Gen Z guys aren’t confused about why we’re walking away — we’re walking away because the modern Democratic Party has spent years demonizing us, mocking masculinity and replacing real leadership with TikTok cringe and rainbow flag activism.



We’ve been told we’re toxic if we believe in traditional values. We’re called privileged if we work hard and succeed. We’re branded threats if we dare to question liberal narratives on gender, race or the role of government. And now, when that propaganda isn’t working anymore, they’re throwing cash at consultants to figure out why? It’s laughable. And it’s offensive.

If Democrats truly wanted to connect with young men, they’d have to do something radical — something they’ve proven time and time again they’re unwilling to do: tell the truth. The truth about crime. The truth about border security. The truth about the value of hard work, responsibility, and yes, masculinity. But they won’t. Because to embrace those values would be to admit their entire cultural agenda for the last decade has been a failure.

So instead, they’ll burn through tens of millions of dollars trying to "understand" us — money that will go straight into the pockets of overpaid consultants, liberal marketers and out-of-touch campaign staff who think a few new slogans and a TikTok dance will change the tide. It won’t. If anything, it’ll backfire.



Young men aren’t hard to figure out. We want freedom. We want opportunity. We want leaders who won’t apologize for loving America. We want a government that works for us — not against us. We’re tired of being ignored. We’re tired of being blamed. And we’re *definitely* tired of being studied like we’re some great political mystery. We’re not a mystery. We’re a movement.

The fact that the Left is admitting they have to invest tens of millions of dollars just to understand us proves how disconnected they are from the very people they claim to care about. And it’s not just embarrassing, it’s revealing. It shows that even now, they still think politics is something you can buy. But here’s the truth they refuse to learn: no amount of money will make my generation go back to a party that’s lied to us, mocked us, and tried to erase everything we believe in.

The Democrats want to know why they’re losing Gen Z men? It’s simple: because we’ve seen what they offer and we’re not buying it.

Let them keep setting their money on fire. The rest of us are building something real.