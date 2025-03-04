NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Last week I attended a roundtable with Attorney General Pam Bondi and several state attorneys general on protecting women’s sports. As I have been so many times before when donning a Maine uniform, I was proud to represent my state, my community and my teammates.

But unfortunately, my own state attorney general, who should be an advocate for the interests of women and girls in the state of Maine, did not even bother to attend. In fact, none of the state attorneys general for any of the five female athletes included in the discussion came to the meeting.

While these public officials will not raise their voices in defense of the girls in their states, we will – for ourselves, for our teammates and for the countless female athletes to follow.

We know we are not alone. We are backed in this fight against our own state governments by the American people, Attorney General Bondi, and President Donald Trump.

As a three-sport varsity athlete in Maine – soccer, Nordic skiing, and track and field – I was shocked and disappointed to hear Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ recent comments that she intends to continue her fight against the executive order banning biological males from women’s and girls’ sports.

I know the level of grit, determination, passion and sacrifice it takes to excel in physical competition. Girls strive tirelessly for years to hone their skills and perfect their performance.

Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve been dreaming of becoming a state champion, and I have worked hard every single day since to achieve that goal. It was exhilarating to win a state title in track and field last season. Like so many athletes, I thrive when facing a challenge.

Contrary to my experience as a track athlete, Nordic skiing brought up different emotions at times. When I was first told that a biological male would be competing against me, my new goal became to beat him. I had faced every previous athletic hurdle with persistence and resolve, and I was determined to continue to participate in my sport and compete to win..

But the presence of transgender athletes in women’s and girls’ sports is an impossible and unfair challenge. The fact of the matter is that men and boys have a clear biological advantage over women and girls.

No matter how hard we try, female athletes will never be able to compete on a level playing field against male athletes. It’s unjust and cruel to ignore this reality at the expense of women’s athletic excellence.

The blood, sweat and tears that female athletes have poured into training and practicing become meaningless when we are denied the chance to compete fairly. Allowing men into women’s sports moves the goalpost to an unattainable new standard.

These policies aren’t pro-woman; they’re anti-woman. Their practical consequence is to strip state titles, championships, records and scholarships from deserving women.

My heart is broken for the countless female athletes who have poured themselves into excelling in their competitions only to have their hard-earned distinction, as the best in their fields, taken away from them by biological males. I know what that feels like – the immediate sense of defeat that washes over you because you cannot surpass or even match the strength of someone who’s naturally far beyond your physical caliber.

This isn’t something that I or any other female athlete should ever have to feel. Allowing men into women’s and girls’ sports is a betrayal of everything women’s sports exists to protect: a space where women can compete and excel and have their unique strengths, talents and dignity celebrated and honored.

Likewise, as a Christian, I believe that every person has inherent dignity and worth and possesses unique God-given talents and abilities. It does not diminish women to say that men and women are biologically different and that men can typically outperform women in physical competition – it's a scientific fact and denying it, especially in bypassing Title IX protections, only harms women.

For women to flourish, we need to have spaces where our unique traits, capabilities and talents will be celebrated and protected.

This is why I am speaking up: future generations of female athletes deserve to have their femininity celebrated and their achievements honored. They deserve the same opportunities I had in the years before I was forced to compete against the biological males invading my division.

I truly fear for the future of women’s sports if states like my own continue in this direction. Girls of all ages are watching women be erased from sports – they can no longer have confidence that their effort and dedication will be honored with a fair shot against their physical equals.

We have to win this battle for them. This is a competition we cannot lose.

I had hoped that our female governor would fight for us and for the level playing field that took so long to secure, but she has shown that the protection of Maine’s female athletes is not her priority.

Even though Gov. Mills is actively trying to take away our opportunities, I have faith that the president and the army of pro-woman coaches, parents and officials around the country will reinstate fairness and sanity in women’s and girls’ sports.

It’s time to stop taking away opportunities from the women and girls who have worked so hard for excellence and distinction. And it’s time to stop pretending that it’s fair for men to compete in female sports. Biological males should only compete in men’s divisions – it's truly that simple.