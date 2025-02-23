Maine’s girl athletes paying the price for extremism of state politicians

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Maine’s education officials have reached a new level of absurdity by defying President Trump’s executive order banning biological male athletes from women’s sports.

By decreeing that public schools should ignore new federal guidelines and instead follow the Maine Human Rights Act, the Maine Principals’ Association has placed the Left’s woke agenda above the welfare of our students and the dignity of our female athletes.

They have undermined fair competition and blatantly violated federal guidelines meant to restore sanity, safety and fairness across the country. And now, Maine students may pay the price for it.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that he will cut federal funding from Maine’s public schools if extreme bureaucrats continue to defy his executive order and allow biological males to participate in girls’ and women’s sports.

The announcement hits especially close to home for Maine’s female athletes who had their victories stolen by a biological male in the Class B state championship pole-vaulting event. Just last year, this student competed in the boys’ pole vault league and tied for fifth place at a regional event.

But this year, he competed in the female division and "won" first place by jumping an astounding six inches higher than the championship’s top-performing female athlete.

The fringe Left would have us believe that allowing a biologically male athlete to dominate in a girl’s league is somehow "inclusive" and "pro-woman."

Nothing could be further from the truth.

The presence of biological men and boys in women's and girls’ sports is not only dangerous and unfair, but insulting to the countless female athletes who have worked tirelessly to excel in their divisions. It is a scientific fact that males and females are biologically different.

Allowing biological males with a natural physical advantage to dominate in women’s sports is an astounding rejection of this reality and erases women from the athletic sphere.

Education officials in Maine have destroyed the integrity of girls’ sports in the name of "equality" and "inclusion."

They have recklessly gambled with the welfare of our students by taunting the federal government. Their stance is incredibly out of touch and reveals where their true loyalties lie – not with the voters, parents and female athletes in Maine, but with a fanatical cultural agenda.

Ultimately, Maine’s violation of the new federal guidance is a rejection of what the American people, including thousands of Maine residents, clearly want and voted for in the 2024 presidential election – a promise made by President Trump that he fulfilled by signing his landmark executive order on Feb. 5.

Unlike extreme politicians and bureaucrats, most Americans see this is a commonsense issue. Recent polling found that nearly 80% of Americans – including a majority of Democrats – do not believe that biologically male athletes should compete in women’s sports.

But the Maine Department of Education and Maine Principals’ Association’s crusade for diversity, equity, and inclusion demonstrates their utter disregard for the will of Maine voters and the safety and fairness of girls’ sports.

Although it is unfortunate that such commonsense protection of women’s and girls’ sports had to come through federal pressure, Maine’s impenetrable Democratic majority provided no other option than executive intervention. Federal enforcement of Title IX protections will be a breath of fresh air for female athletes not only in Maine, but in other states, such as California, that have refused to comply with new federal guidelines.

The American people voted for President Trump and his promise to protect women’s sports. Now, he’s giving teeth to that promise. Female athletes around the country can rest assured that fairness, equal opportunity and excellence will soon be reinstated in their athletic pursuits.

Let us hope that going forward our federal, state and local governments can work together to ensure that girls and women can compete on a level playing field against other biological girls and women – a hard-won right guaranteed under the laws of our country. This should not be a partisan issue – keeping males out of female sports is common sense and necessary to restore our American values of equality and fairness.

It’s simple: boys should not be competing in girls’ sports. It’s unfair, unsafe and unacceptable.

Maine girls – and female athletes across the nation – deserve better.