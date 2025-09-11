I worked with Charlie Kirk for more than a decade. America lost a future president

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

By every measure, Charlie Kirk is an American martyr. A Christian soldier. He died as he lived: fighting for light in the darkest corners of America.

In the moment he died, Charlie was engaging young people, debating calmly, answering questions about the rising tide of violence and radicalism in our country. Charlie was illuminating the path forward for a lost generation of Americans. Then, in an instant, a faceless coward ended Charlie’s life with a single shot. Charlie died defending peaceful free speech and debate.

Charlie is a true American martyr, taken home by the Lord God before his time. I don’t know why this happened. I don’t have the answers. But I do know what Charlie would want right now is for Jesus Christ to be glorified.

CHARLIE KIRK PAINTED AS 'CONTROVERSIAL,' 'PROVOCATIVE' IN MEDIA’S ASSASSINATION COVERAGE

I had the privilege of working with Charlie for more than 10 years at Turning Point USA. We traveled together, spoke at events together, built programs together. I have never met anyone with a clearer sense of right and wrong, a deeper sense of responsibility, or a stronger commitment to truth. His influence extended far beyond politics. He helped shape the hearts, faith and ambitions of countless Americans. He inspired them to live with purpose and stand for their beliefs. His vision influenced lives, including mine, in ways that changed us forever.

I have never shared this story before, but when my family’s safety was at risk in Washington, D.C., Charlie immediately opened his home to us. No questions, no hesitation. We stayed there for months while we rebuilt our lives. His generosity gave my family safety, stability and hope. That was Charlie. Always steady. Always selfless. Always putting others first. I have a thriving, growing family in Florida today because of Charlie. Multiply this effect by millions of young lives, and you start to see the generational force he was.

Charlie’s faith in Jesus Christ was his bedrock. God worked through Charlie in prophetic ways. We all saw it. The longer you observed Charlie, the more something else became clear: Charlie was going to become president one day. His influence was growing exponentially, and that influence was threatening very dark forces.

CHARLIE KIRK WAS PROUD CHAMPION OF CHRISTIANITY ON CAMPUSES NATIONWIDE: 'I'M NOTHING WITHOUT JESUS'

Make no mistake: The killing of Charlie Kirk was a political assassination. Evil wanted to cut Charlie down before he became unstoppable.

Charlie was a target because he was winning. He spent his life guiding a generation toward truth, faith and love for this country. Charlie didn’t just speak about values; he lived them every day. That made him powerful. It also made Charlie a target of the evil he was fighting. And because he was unyielding, they acted. Charlie Kirk died as an American martyr, giving his life for the values that built this nation.

To honor him, we must carry on his mission. The responsibility to continue his work is ours. This is a moment of national reckoning. The forces that stole Charlie from us must be defeated. Charlie’s life was a call to action. His death is a warning. This is America’s turning point.