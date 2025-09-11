Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

Melania Trump pays tribute to Charlie Kirk and the family he leaves behind

First lady offers condolences as manhunt continues for suspect in Utah campus assassination

Greg Norman By Greg Norman , Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Charlie Kirk remembered as 'one of the great patriots' of the century Video

Charlie Kirk remembered as 'one of the great patriots' of the century

Fox News contributor Joe Concha reflects on Charlie Kirk's impact on the conservative movement.

First lady Melania Trump offered her condolences to the Kirk family as Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk leaves behind his wife, Erika, a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son. 

"Charlie’s children will be raised with stories instead of memories, photographs instead of laughter, and silence where their father’s voice should have echoed," Melania Trump wrote on X. 

"Charlie Kirk’s life should serve as a symbolic reminder that compassionate awareness elevates family, love, and country," she added. 

Kirk was shot around 12:20 p.m. local time Wednesday while speaking at an event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem. The Utah Department of Public Safety said that Kirk, after being shot, was rushed to Timpanogos Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

'DARK MOMENT FOR AMERICA': TRUMP DECLARES CHARLIE KIRK'S VOICE 'BIGGER AND GRANDER' AFTER ASSASSINATION 

Charlie Kirk and Melania Trump

Charlie Kirk, left, who was assassinated on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, and first lady Melania Trump, right.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

A manhunt remains ongoing Thursday for the suspect behind the assassination. 

The first lady’s comments came shortly after President Donald Trump released an Oval Office message on the assassination. 

"He's a martyr for truth and freedom," Trump said. 

LIVE UPDATES: CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION SPARKS MANHUNT AS SHOOTING SUSPECT REMAINS AT LARGE 

Charlie Kirk on Utah Valley University campus

Charlie Kirk speaks at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025 in Orem, Utah, prior to the assassination. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images)

In a social media post, Trump said that in honor of Kirk, "a truly Great American Patriot, I am ordering all American Flags throughout the United States lowered to Half Mast until Sunday evening at 6 P.M." 

"No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie," the president wrote in another post. "He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" 

Charlie Kirk before he was shot hands out hats to the crowd

Charlie Kirk hands out hats before speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

In August, Kirk posted a photo of the first lady wearing a crown on a fake Vanity Fair cover on X, writing, "We need to meme the cover into existence." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

