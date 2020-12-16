KT McFarland: Hunter Biden should be investigated by special counsel — national security demands it

I believe the outgoing Trump administration should appoint a special counsel to investigate President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter, especially regarding Hunter’s connections to China, which could pose a threat to our national security.

I’m not a fan of special counsels, since I was one of the people dragged over the coals by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of bogus charges that the Trump presidential campaign colluded with Russia in 2016 to help Donald Trump be elected president.

I was collateral damage in an effort by senior officials in the intelligence community, the Justice Department and the Obama administration to undermine the Trump administration.

It is especially galling since we now know through declassified documents and handwritten notes and testimony of those involved that there was never substance to the Russia collusion story or the prosecution of my boss, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The truth is that the entire Russia collusion story was a hoax invented to cripple the Trump presidency.

Despite the wrongful targeting of me and the wrongful prosecution of Flynn — who was the victim of a grave injustice and was very appropriately pardoned by President Trump on Nov. 25 — I believe a special counsel is needed to investigate the son of president-elect Biden.

I have come to this conclusion not out of a desire for payback, or even because of potential crimes the Hunter Biden might have committed. I believe that only with a special counsel can we uncover just how deeply and broadly the Chinese Communist Party has gotten its hooks into our ruling elites. If the Chinese can bribe the former vice president’s son, they will go after anyone.

And it’s obvious that a Justice Department headed by an attorney general selected by Joe Biden will not be eager to investigate and possibly prosecute the son of the president. President-elect Biden has already come to his son’s defense. So it is a clear and blatant conflict of interest for anyone appointed by Joe Biden to run an investigation of Hunter Biden.

We now have abundant evidence of China’s influence operations targeting American politicians, academics, business executives and other influential people to serve as China’s cheerleaders and apologists. China has co-opted them with money, contracts, donations, and in some cases even sexual favors.

Just last week it was revealed that 2 million Chinese Communist Party members have been sent abroad to infiltrate and embed themselves in multinational organizations, foreign governments and global businesses.

The intelligence community estimates that China steals $600 billion a year in American intellectual property. As Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe recently explained, China’s goal is to "rob, replicate and replace" American products.

China has hacked into personal, medical and financial files of half the American population. We’re not sure why, but some believe it is to create a massive database to use in artificial intelligence.

Others believe China is acting to create a file on every American similar to what the Chinese Communist Party has done with every Chinese citizen. The party uses this information to stifle criticism and ensure conformity.

Chinese officials openly brag that for 40 years they have cultivated "friends" at the highest levels of the American elites. Is Hunter Biden one of these friends?

It is of the utmost and urgent importance that we discover what the Chinese Communists are doing, who they have targeted and how we can stop them from continuing this hostile action directed against the United States.

Finally, a transparent look at influence peddling could go a long way toward healing the divisions in the country today. Half of America distrusts the other half. Half of our citizens believe the 2016 election was stolen the other half believe the 2020 election was stolen.

A significant percentage of our people think President-elect Biden is compromised by the Chinese government; just as a significant percentage of the country thinks President Trump was compromised by the Russians.

America has not been this divided since the Civil War. We cannot go on like this. Faith in our elections, institutions and leaders are prerequisites for our democracy to survive.

Our government needs to show the American people that no one is above the law, and it needs to be open and transparent about foreign influence peddling. We are past the point where our people automatically trust our leaders to do the right thing.

There are serious claims against the Biden family that will dog the Biden presidency. President-elect Biden himself should want to clear his family’s name of these grave allegations.

If a special counsel finds no evidence of wrongdoing we can all move on. But if there is something to these charges, the American people deserve to know who they have elected as president and whether he has been compromised by a foreign power.

As usual, sunlight is the best disinfectant. We could certainly use a little more sunlight these days.