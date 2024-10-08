HOLLYWOOD ELITES FOR HARRIS: Celebs sign on for another tired, star-filled sequel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s election time, when celebrities and pop culture figures show up like it’s a combo of the Oscars and Grammys to throw their support for Democrat candidates. This time, they are pushing their fans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris. But some of them have been doing it so long that the Harris campaign could compete with "The Fast and the Furious" franchise for number of sequels.

And it appears no one cares but their agents and journalists. (Ahem.) Maybe that’s because it’s such a tired rewrite, just like most of what Hollywood sells the public in their day jobs. Every single one of the top 10 films of 2024 is a sequel. Exactly like the celebrity support for the left.

That’s why many of the big-name Harris backers are election veterans. Some of them, like singers Bruce Springsteen, Linda Ronstadt and Barbra Streisand, have been reliable voices for the left since Harris was a teen. At 75, Springsteen is the youngest of that trio.

Millionaire Springsteen (He only has $750 million, please shed a tear) has been promoting leftist causes since the 1970s when he was part of the line-up of the ill-conceived "No Nukes" concerts. The idea of The Boss backing Democrats is as reliable as him cashing checks. CelebrityNetWorth estimates the working-class hero’s annual earnings at $80 million or roughly 1,894 times what a typical working-class American earns in a year.

Ronstadt was a star in the 1970s when she was involved with lefty causes and Democratic star/California Gov. Jerry Brown. The pair shared a Newsweek cover in April 1979, headlined, "The Pop Politics Of Jerry Brown." Brown ran for president in both 1976 and 1980 and has been a power in leftist politics ever since. And Ronstadt has, too, performing for the Clintons at the White House and fighting for Biden in 2020.

And Streisand is so far to the left that she was singing for presidential candidate George McGovern back in 1972. She performed with James Taylor, Quincy Jones and Carole King to promote the anti-war nominee who was destroyed in the general election by President Richard Nixon. Harris was just 7 at that point.

The media hype about celebrities giving their opinion is as old as some of those doing it. Yet from today till the election, entertainment news will be filled with brave stars showing their support for Democrats. Just like they did for President Biden early this year, when most of the world knew he was a husk of his former self. Or for failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Or President Barack Obama, or Sen. John Kerry, or Mr. Climate, Sen. Al Gore, or President Bill Clinton…

You get the picture.

Heck, it’s even a sequel for their anti-Trump campaign. We are already on Hollywood vs. Trump Part III. Celebrities were mightily mocked when they tried this script the first time Trump ran, in what seems like decades ago in 2016.

It was just a little over eight years ago when director Joss Whedon pulled together "a s--- ton of famous people" to create an anti-Trump video. That group featured leftist stalwarts like Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson and Don Cheadle, all from the "Avengers," and TV’s lefty "West Wing" President Martin Sheen.

Whedon and his gang of "Save the Day" entertainers produced a ton of propaganda videos with the goal, in his words, of helping "get out the vote and stop[ping] orange Muppet Hitler." It didn’t turn out quite how they planned.

Now, thanks to social media, every presidential race is a must-be-seen event for Hollywood celebs. They are joined by younger stars this year, as well. Actress Jennifer Lawrence, singers Billie Eilish and "Femininomenon" performer Chappell Roan headline some of Harris’ younger support.

Roan caught flack because she initially released a video opposing Trump that also criticized "problems on both sides." She’s an extreme anti-Israel activist, so an ideal Democrat backer, but frustrated that her party hasn’t cut all ties with our ally. One day later, she followed up by announcing, "Yeah, I’m voting for f---ing Kamala," because she got so much negative feedback for daring to criticize Democrats, too.

Harris, whose public appearances are the embodiment of the show "Veep," even pulled in an endorsement from Taylor Swift, pretty much the only remaining A-list name in Hollywood.

That was hardly a surprise. Swift is singing for Harris just like she sang for Biden in 2020. The Queen of Bad Choices is trying to tell Americans that she’s made the correct choice… this time. When she endorsed Biden, she delivered a mind-numbing collection of leftist gibberish.

"The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included," she said.

Campaigning for Democrats and looney leftist policies only reinforces the disconnect of celebs from their audience, but it’s little risk for a star of Swiftian stature. And for has-beens or never-was performers, it gets their names in press releases and news articles with top talent, reminding everyone they exist. (I’m looking at you, Fran Drescher.)

It doesn’t harm their careers. It boosts them. Support some Marxist candidate or outlandish cause and Hollywood producers will happily overlook everything else you do. Just ask Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski about that one.

So, think of the next four weeks as a benefit of sorts. It might look like the stars are out to benefit Harris, but many are just out to sell their favorite product – themselves.