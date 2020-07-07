Expand / Collapse search
OPINION
Published

Gutfeld on Harvard going online

College is vocational training for idiots on how to throw tantrums on Tik Tok

Greg Gutfeld
By Greg Gutfeld | Fox News
Gutfeld on Harvard going online

Thanks to COVID-19, Harvard is offering online classes for students – but at the same price as the old grift – at 50 grand.

Does it matter?

After all, a Harvard education really isn't for the education. It's for the name. "Harvard" is the ultimate virtue signal for the elites. They're selling authority – the same way The New York Times does.

HARVARD TO BRING AS MANY AS 40 PERCENT OF UNDERGRADS TO CAMPUS IN FALL, BUT MOST WILL STAY HOME

So wherever you go among the corridors of pretension, you find these clowns – always trying to act casual when they drop "Harvard" into a conversation. Its then you see how an overpriced, overvalued education leaves you with overbearing drips who wear bow ties, but still can't tie them.

But this is where COVID helps, because online classes will make college way better – for parents. It will be easier to see how professors who were indoctrinated a decade before are indoctrinating now.

The parent can see what garbage is being ladled into their offspring’s skulls, right from their laptop. You'll soon realize that college is vocational training for idiots on how to throw tantrums on Tik Tok.

Academia is exposed for what it is: a scam.

And so you see where your cash really goes. Not to education but to administrators, who balloon costs from kindergarten to grad school.

The fact is, our education system doesn't make people smarter; it makes some people richer and others poorer. And judging by the nature of today’s leftists, dumber, infantile and obviously unstable.

Tuitions are at an all-time high, but carry-out intelligence is at an all-time low. So I say: go online.  Best part: no weird college roommates. Unless you count mom and dad.

